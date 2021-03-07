Why women should grab ‘Celebrity Chef’ positions from men – Ogunbanwo

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chris Onuoha

Margaret Ogunbanwo is a Nigerian businesswoman and international caterer making giant strides in the Welsh, United Kingdom. She was recently appointed to the Board of The Food and Drink Industry Wales in November.

She recently published a cooking book called “The Melting Pot” that has been nominated for Gourmand award, and also runs a restaurant called, “Maggie’s African Twist” in Wales, UK. Her book aims at showcasing the best of African cultural food to the international community. In this conversation with Sunday Vanguard, Ogunbanwo speaks about her food business impact as a Nigerian on the international scene.

I am so proud to have been appointed to the Food and Drink Wales Industry Board, bringing diversity and experience that will help support the boards purpose to grow, promote and enhance the reputation of the Welsh food and drink industry on the world stage. One thing that is certain about Nigerians wherever we find ourselves, we seek to grow and improve and add value.

Speaking about the acceptance of African indigenous recipes in the Welsh, Ogunbanwo said, “The thing about our indigenous foods in the United Kingdom is that they are still mostly presented in a way that reaches out or appeals just to indigenes. Our aim at Maggie’s African Twist has always been to present African produce in a way that appeals to an international audience. The journey therefore may take longer and require a slow education process of palates,” she said.

Ogunbanwo whose love for food supersedes other career in her life narrates how her grandmother influenced her. “My educational background is in Microbiology, Hospitality and Post compulsory education and training. My influences around food started with my grandmother and my mother. While my mother subtly discouraged a career in catering, saying it is not lucrative, I realised later that my ability with and understanding of food was a gift that superseded other careers.”

Speaking further on her recognition to the board of Welsh Food and Drink, she said, her collaboration with the Welsh government in the area of migrant interaction coupled with hard work and commitment towards showcasing and packaging African indigenous food to the international community earned her that.

“There are many food and consumer fairs all over the UK including a pre-Covid food fair held during the lockdown period. In Wales, we operate a community of food and drink producers, while embracing and encouraging our differences and diverse cultural influences. These differences serve as a plus as we as an industry look to growing into the global food and drink marketplace.

In her new book, “The Melting Pot”, she explained: “The idea behind The Melting Pot Cook Book is one of fostering unity while encouraging diversity through the language of food. This is the beginning of showcasing of different communities and cultures through food, first in Wales, then, world-wide.

“Melting Pot is not about continental foods. It is more about foods from around the world backed by stories and histories that can be reproduced in any Welsh kitchen and around the world. Our cuisines not only taste great but look great in any 5 star hotel setting.

However, Ogunbanwo disclosed that the essence of the projects is to encourage women to embrace the fact that cooking is a noble career. “Everything I put my hands to these days is driven by the desire to untie Women’s hands” remarked Ogunbanwo.

According to her, “Women open their hands, see and use what is in there and begin to find their own expression for their lives. So whatever it takes, from providing employment, workshops, sharing expertise to revisiting the art of cooking and money management, we do what it takes,” Ogunbanwo added.

In her parting words, she urged women to take up positions as celebrity Chefs” than allowing men to dominate in their own world.

“I would say to women to look how much “celebrity Chefs” are making with their cooking and many are men. It’s time for us to take our place front and center on the food stage and represent our wonderful African foods and cuisines in a manner that appeals globally,” said Ogunbanwo.

