We’ll resist Makinde’s attempt to join APC —Stakeholders

Kindly Share This Story:

IBADAN—GROUPS within the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Oyo State, including the Oyo Solidarity Front, OSF, Oyo Progressives Resolute, OPR, and Oyo Sustainable Development Movement, OSDM, yesterday, vowed to resist moves by Governor Seyi Makinde to join the party.

A statement by chairmen and secretaries of the groups, Messrs Johnson Olooto, Shina Alubankudi, Waheed Olanrewaju, Sunday Olododo, Ibrahim Arikewusola and Daud Arapaja, respectively, said Governor Makinde has become a leper that should not be allowed to mix with normal, healthy people.

The statement reads: “He has been rejected by his party and its leadership in the South West and he is looking for a soft landing, he should move further than the APC”.

“He has always claimed to be popular. He should stake his popularity in any of the other political parties in the country, not in APC where he has elevated his attack on the party leadership to a state policy.

“He betrayed all those who worked for him to emerge as Governor leading to the collapse of the coalition.”

“All the people that helped him to power are no longer with him. Former Governor Ayodele Fayose was the person that handed over the PDP flag to him as party flag bearer, today he is at loggerheads with his benefactor. His antics have left his party more divided and many have deserted him. He would be an albatross on the neck of APC in Oyo State and we will resist his attempt at joining our party.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: