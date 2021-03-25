TRIBUTE: Remembering CKC Izuwah (1965 – 2021)

Kindly Share This Story:

By Zerry Ihekwaba

IT was at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, UNN, that we first met over 40 years ago. We were part of the 1980 matriculating class of the Department of Civil Engineering of the Agbebi College of Engineering. He was young, conspicuous, and everywhere striking acquaintances.

The round-faced, ebony black, chubby fellow would walk up to anyone, male and female alike, with confidence and good cheer to introduce himself as “Big Fish”. It was a special case of youthful novelty and genuine merriment.

In art and in life, persons often tend to assume a moniker for sundry reasons or to emphasize mission. I never got to find out why a medium sized lad and one not particularly gifted with the height of a basketballer would choose such an unforgettable and debonaire nickname.

Not many in the freshman class, assembled from all parts of the country and elsewhere, would ever forget our friend. His boldness was memorable and stylish, with a voluptuous taste of urbane feel and charming disposition. Ever since that momentous beginning, his unique indefinability has remained his social vita and a subtle canvass to remember.

It took several months after that memorable introduction before many realized his natal name was Chidi Kennedy Chikezie Izuwah, or as he would prefer to write it simply as CKC Izuwah. He came from royalty and was the oldest scion of the now late Eze A.E.N. Izuwah, Eze Udo I of Amaitolu Ovungwu Autonomous Community in Isiala Ngwa South Local Government Area of Abia State, and the late Ugoeze (Professor) Lucy Izuwah. Eze A.E.N Izuwah was a doyen of the civil service in the erstwhile East Central State and successfully retired as a Permanent Secretary in the old Imo State.

While the family patriarch reigned as the traditional ruler of his community till death, our friend and classmate, Chidi Izuwah, kept to the rule book of his ecclesiastical suasion. This he did by mixing it with the unique social mores and cultural confines of his ancestry whilst maintaining the fraternity of his youth, just as he went on to achieve a glorious professional career in Nigeria’s public service sector.

Chidi Izuwah meant many things to many of his contemporaries and admirers. He effortlessly charted himself well into success in academia, his engineering career, and his subsequent foray into the national establishment.

He was focused and determined to excel by challenging conventions through a determined effort to promote a homily of humanistic ideals. CKC Izuwah believed in sustaining lifelong friendships without abandoning the cultural demands of filial bonds. Comradeship and chivalry were key aspects of his social engagement even as he built harmony with folks.

He stubbornly refused to stray from those paths, and without remiss, insisted that icons of negative tribal accoutrements must be scrupulously redirected as he maintained his thought cues. Those were testimonial reminisces of a past era while we cavorted and perused the campus and throughout the over 40 years of association.

CKC Izuwah served his NYSC year from 1985 through 1986 in Port Harcourt with Shell Petroleum Development Company. Serendipity meant that we must meet again at a recruitment session with University of Port Harcourt where three classmates competed for a position.

He secured the offer and proceeded to the University of New Castle Upon Tyne in the United Kingdom for a Master’s degree in hydraulic engineering whilst Dr Emeka Agbasi went on to Imperial College in London for a Master’s and Doctoral programme in materials engineering, and myself to Queen’s University in Kingston Ontario, Canada for a similar Master’s and Doctoral programme.

He was a recurring presence in kindling the bond of friendship amongst us and the other Agbebites, as we fondly call engineering graduates of UNN.

Several years after, during a visit from the United States, we met again and this time he had become a staff of Shell Petroleum Development Company after his brief stint with University of Port Harcourt. He promptly invited me over for lunch at his home on Faith Avenue, Woji, in Port Harcourt where I met his wife, Doris, for the first time.

I realised then that Chidi’s in-laws were from my old local government area in Imo State. It was a time of great nostalgia recounting our journey and the exuberances of youth and maturity as married men! Chidi was such a good fare to socialise with.

He was later to pay me a visit in my ancestral village of Nkwerre in Imo State in 2007 when I returned to pay my last respects to my departed dear mother. He was joined by Prof Okey Onyemelukwe during the Sunday outing service in the local church.

They were preceded in the visit by several fellow Agbebites in the previous days, notably Paul Nwafor, Ike Egbogah, Ovoks Anyaegbunam, Chibuzor Njoku, Dozie Eze, Hazel Anele, as well as others who either visited or reached out through other means. Again, the bond of friendship was strongly aglow in that moment of loss and mourning. This much we owe Chidi’s family now.

Sometime in early 2009, he expressed his desire to join the Infrastructure Concession and Regulatory Commission, ICRC, in Abuja. We talked and shared ideas of mutual interest. He successfully joined the ICRC as its pioneer executive director for Public Private Partnership Resource department.

He quickly settled into bringing international best practices to his ICRC work and went about it by engaging the right professionals in the right places. He reached out extensively and participated in several international forums and conferences on infrastructure finance and Public-Private Partnership, PPP, contracting process.

In 2013, he visited the United States and we met at a local manufacturer’s facility in Broward County, Florida while he inspected the process for fabricating and assembling modular buildings and tilt-up construction. Over lunch at a boutique restaurant along Las Olas Boulevard in the dainty part of downtown Fort Lauderdale, we reviewed and he requested for a copy of a paper I had delivered at the National Infrastructure Renewal Summit in Fort Lauderdale in 2012. He was persistent in seeking novel, tried and tested models for delivering excellent and fiscally prudent infrastructure assets.

Chidi Izuwah was a leader extraordinaire and he rolled out reliability-based regulatory framework and guidelines for many of the ICRC initiatives. No wonder in 2016, he became its Executive Director for the cross-disciplinary Support Services department.

His trajectory included breaking grounds and charting new courses so much as to be recognised as a leader amongst peers when the ICRC under his purview was named by Africa Investor Magazine as the African Infrastructure Regulator of the Year in 2018.

In 2019, he easily earned his promotion as the Director-General of the ICRC when Nigeria’s government under President Mohammadu Buhari announced his appointment and the Senate, Nigeria’s upper legislative body, easily concurred, to everyone’s admiration.

In all his assignments, he was hugely successful as he garnered laurels and recognition in the industry, and through his tireless work, ICRC was named as an African PPP Champion in 2020. Together with his wife, Dr Doris Izuwah, they promoted civic causes and community efforts, especially by committing personal resources.

They established and successfully operated the OLG Health Foundation and Autism Centre in Port Harcourt and Abuja as a vehicle for sensitising and promoting public awareness about autism. Their primary constituency was childhood autism, especially as a treatable ailment, while suing for corporate engagement, supportive environment and clinical intervention.

It was obvious in all our interactions that he was onto something big as he focused his many inquiries on transformative ideas not just about infrastructure and asset management protocols but also about the health and wellbeing of the community.

CKC Izuwah honed his skills through professional engagements, researches and in-person participation at programmatic short courses offered by Harvard University, Wharton Business School at University of Pennsylvania, Columbia University, and others.

We kept in touch until he recently suffered health challenges and needed time to attend to it. Then came that dreadful news early one Tuesday morning that we had lost him. It took a couple of our mutual friends to confirm the sad reality of this huge loss.

Our thoughts and prayers will remain for his young family and loved ones, as we ask God to provide succour and strength for them. As Chidi crosses the threshold of eternal realm, we wish the self-styled “Big Fish” a forever good sail with the foregone ones. Good night, Chidi.

Dr Ihekwaba wrote from Florida, USA

