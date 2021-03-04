Soldiers neutralise 4 suspected terrorists in central Mali

Kindly Share This Story:

Four suspected terrorists who attacked a convoy of relief items in central Mali on Tuesday were neutralised by Malian soldiers escorting the mission, according to an official statement.

The information directorate of the Malian Armed Forces (FAMAs) said the convoy was travelling from Nampala and Youwarou.

The attack took place in the sector of Gathi-Loumou, in the circle of Youwarou, 33 km north-west of the city.

The information directorate said at the end of the exchange of fire, four terrorists were neutralized by Malian soldiers.

A pistol with three chargers and a walkie-talkie were recovered from the terrorists. There was no loss on the side of the Malian army. (PANA/NAN)

