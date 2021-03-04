Breaking News
Translate

Soldiers neutralise 4 suspected terrorists in central Mali

On 6:03 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Soldiers

Four suspected terrorists who attacked a convoy of relief items in central Mali on Tuesday were neutralised by Malian soldiers escorting the mission, according to an official statement.

The information directorate of the Malian Armed Forces (FAMAs) said the convoy was travelling from Nampala and Youwarou.

The attack took place in the sector of Gathi-Loumou, in the circle of Youwarou, 33 km north-west of the city.

READ ALSO: 8 soldiers killed, 5 others injured in Mali – Army

The information directorate said at the end of the exchange of fire, four terrorists were neutralized by Malian soldiers.

A pistol with three chargers and a walkie-talkie were recovered from the terrorists. There was no loss on the side of the Malian army. (PANA/NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!