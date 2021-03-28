Rep lauds service chiefs resolve to jointly combat security challenge

Kindly Share This Story:

Rep. Benson Babajimi (APC-Lagos)has commended the Service Chiefs for their resolve to jointly combat the security challenges facing the country.

Babajimi, also Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Defence, said this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

The rep said that lack of strategic cohesion among security outfits had been a major weakness in the nation’s security landscape.

“As a nation, Nigeria’s lack of joint and strategic cohesion amongst its many security outfits has been a major weakness in our security landscape.

“It is therefore gratifying to see a new resolve by the chiefs of the military services to work jointly together as the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

“This deep cooperation will strengthen command and control as well as effective leadership oversight of operations in the field,” he said.

Babajimi pledged the committee’s commitment towards providing all the requisite legislative support needed by the gallant troops and their Commanders to ensure successful operations.

The lawmaker said that the unity of command posture was a step in the right direction, commending the determination to embrace global best practices to further strengthen security architecture in the country.

