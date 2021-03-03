Peter Triantos shares his views on life

Kindly Share This Story:

At the point when Peter Triantos was sixteen years of age, he chose to quit high school and run his own race.

He admits that predefined measures make predefined individuals, and even at an early age, he realized he needed to clear his own way! Being naturally introduced to a monetarily unassuming family, Peter realized he needed to develop his business without any preparation.

At the age of 21, Peter Triantos began his pioneering venture by purchasing an overview chicken barbecue bar – which proceeded to open five additional stores. In 2007, Peter Triantos chose to move into food production and put 3,000,000 dollars into the framework to stir up the fixing sauce space! He began 8Food without any preparation trying to stir up his own business.

Peter Triantos fearlessly availed all chances to find success in a world where even the best entrepreneurs who have ever lived have blown up (at least) their first accounts by making wrong investment decisions. Peter’s consistent effort and hard work resulted in the smooth functioning of the 8 Food and motivated him to fearlessly execute his new ideas. Peter Tri has a relentless mindset that will do whatever it takes to succeed. He has been his boss throughout the entrepreneurial journey. “Tell yourself that you can do it.“ Says Peter.

Peter states that competitive people make the world go round, and by staying competitive, you set yourself new goals you aim to achieve, and you will do things that will cause you to reach them. While little or no formal training and very limited access to capital is not typically a formula for success in the business world, Peter’s story is one that proves how far a never give up attitude, passion, and a relentless mindset can elevate any entrepreneur from newbie up to the most grizzled veteran.

When asked to share some pearls of wisdom based on his experiences, Peter Triantos advised his followers not to live life as if they’re dead and waiting to be buried. He urged them to challenge themselves and not let the fear of failure or judgment stop them from being great! He believes that competitive people make the world go round.

The competition that they are in with themselves pushes them to do better. He says that by staying competitive, one sets themselves new goals! Having a competitive nature stops complacency or settling on our past achievements.

In addition to this, until this point, there are a great deal of potential business visionaries who dread giving their novel thoughts a reasonable possibility. Peter Tri shared that he will probably keep constructing an organization that has a serious level of uprightness and ethics. That has been the ethos of 8 food from the earliest starting point.

Besides, having a reasonable long haul plan and reachable month to month targets permit you to embrace a never surrender disposition since you as of now have the drawn out result arranged. You’re not pursuing all the sparkles that won’t most likely wind up being gold.

