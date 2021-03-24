Oyo security taskforce strategising to tackle insecurity says Ilaka

Kindly Share This Story:

The Oyo State Security Taskforce is intensifying efforts to tackle incidences criminality being experienced in some parts of the state, Chief Bisi Ilaka, the Chief of Staff to Gov. Seyi Makinde, has said.

Briefing journalists after the meeting of the taskforce on Wednesday in Ibadan, reiterated the government’s commitment to security of lives and property in the state.

He said that the taskforce had observed a slight improvement in security in the state, but acknowledged that a lot more still had to be done for there to be peace across the state.

He assured that the taskforce was resolute and committed to making the state a safe environment.

“Towards this direction, the committee deliberated at length during its meeting and resolved that the needful must be done to ensure the efficiency and effectiveness of what has been termed as the ‘Integrated Security Concept’, earlier adopted by the state.

“In this light, concerted efforts are going on in conceptualising this integrated security concept towards having improved security architecture for the state.

“A number of things will have to follow from that, and that will include finalising the standard of rating manual for state and non-state actors in order that we have seamless synergy for the state.

“In order to further optimise this integrated security concept, a gap analysis is going on in order that we can fully ultilise hotspot policing and strategic policing.

Also, Mr Fatai Owoseni, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Security, explained that hotspot policing was about optimising available human and material resources.

According to him, these resources, if adequately optimised, will go a long way in assisting the state to discharge its responsibility as far as security is concerned.

On the involvement of non-state actors in the new integrated security concept, Owoseni posited that the taskforce was working on how to put together the non-state actors.

This, he said, would eliminate issues of supremacy and rancour among them.

“So, they will work as one, also interfacing with the state actors – the conventional police, NSCDC, DSS, Operation Burst, among others,” he said.

