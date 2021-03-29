Breaking News
Okowa appoints 12 Permanent Secretaries, Auditor-General, others

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State.

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

DELTA State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, Monday appointed 12 Permanent Secretaries for the Delta State Civil Service, Post Primary Education Board and the Hospital Management Board.

The Governor also appointed Bruno Ebitonmo as the Auditor-General (Local Government), Mr Nosa Idenedo Okoh as General Manager, Delta State Urban Water Corporation and Mr Unuafe Oghale as General Manager, Delta State Small Towns Water Supply and Sanitation Agency, STOWASSA.

The State Government in a statement issued by the State Head of Service, Mr Reginald Bayoko, said: “the Governor of Delta State, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, has approved the appointment of twelve (12) Permanent Secretaries for the Delta State Civil Service, Post Primary Education Board and the Hospital Management Board as follows:

“Civil Service; Winful-Orieke Jude O (Dr.), Enwa, Joy (Mrs), Edewor, Blessing O. (Engr.), Ubogu, Anthonia Toriseju (Mrs),
Nwokolobia, Chukwuemeka Anthony (Mr.) Okonta, Bernard Onochie (Mr.),Mogbolu, Ngozi (Ms), Oghenetaga, Israel Ejiro (Dr.), Onyeukwu, Henry Chukwuweike (Mr).

“POST Primary Education Board, PPEB:
Osokpo, R. A.(Mrs.), Ekpenisi, Nkeonyeasua Mabel (Mrs). Hospital Management Board, HMB: Omoraka, Fumilayo (Dr.).

“Additionally, the Governor approved the appointment of Mr Bruno Ebitonmo as the Auditor-General (Local Government), Engr. Nosa Idenedo Okoh as General Manager, Delta State Urban Water Corporation and, Engr. Unuafe, T.A. Oghale as General Manager, Delta State Small Towns Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (STOWASSA).

“The newly appointed Permanent Secretaries and the Auditor-General (Local Government) are to be sworn in at a date to be announced in due course.”

