Obaseki assures of more funding for basic, tech education

By Gabriel Enogholase

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, has said that his administration would continue to invest in basic education as well as Technical and Vocational Education, TVET.

The governor gave the assurance, yesterday, in Benin City, during a thanksgiving service to mark the eight years completion of office and 75 years birthday anniversary of the former National President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, Rev. Felix Omobude.

Obaseki said: “We are proud that a child in primary one in Edo under the Edo Basic Education Sector Transformation (EdoBEST) programme after one term can now read. We will continue to invest in that transformation.

“We are extending the achievements recorded in EdoBEST to technical and vocational education, but the foundation is what is critical. Without a solid foundation in education, nothing good can rest. We want to thank you for what you are doing for education in the church.

“I did not realise that for the past 20 years you have been picking out little resources to train children who are not your own, to give them education and a chance in life.”

On the state of security in the South-south, Governor Obaseki, said, “We are working very hard to ensure security in our zone. You know that we have a zone with a peculiar terrain, because of the farmers and herders’ crisis, but you know that we also have the issue of militancy and oil bunkering. We have a heightened security problem in the zone.

“I was in Delta State last week where I met with Governor Ifeanyi Okowa. Security was part of what we discussed and there is going to be a meeting soon for further deliberation.”

Obaseki commended the former President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria for his good leadership quality.

On his part, Omobude said: “I never had the opportunity of meeting with late Obafemi Awolowo but his policy of free education inspired me. Endeavour to give your children good and quality education. It is very important, material things will not last but education remains the best legacy.”

