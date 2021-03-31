Breaking News
Translate

NUT commends Kwara over transparent recruitment

On 3:42 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

lorin Hijab Controversy: ECWA Church insists It would not allow hijab in its schoolsThe Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT) Kwara wing has commended the state government for the transparent and thorough manner with which it has conducted the ongoing recruitment of teachers for primary and secondary schools.

In a statement jointly signed by Kwara NUT chairman Comrade Olú Adewara and Acting Secretary Comrade Rasheed Mayaki, the union described the ongoing teachers’ recruitment as a departure from previous exercises.

READ ALSO: Ekiti Govt restates commitment to teachers, students’ welfare

The union expressed confidence the new crop of teachers employed at the end of the exercise will greatly improve the teaching profession in the state and education sector in line with the vision of the present administration.

The NUT however advised the state government to carry out a needs assesment of where teachers are greatly needed so as not to defeat the main purpose of the recruitment exercise.

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!