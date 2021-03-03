NDDC ‘ll fastrack Emevor-Orogun road – Ohwavborua

Kindly Share This Story:

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) on Wednesday said the it will fastrack the construction of the Emevor-Orogun road in Isoko North and Ughelli North Local Government Areas of Delta State.

The Delta State Director of the NDDC, Engr. Audu Ohwavborua disclosed this during an inspection of the road at Emevor.

Ohwavborua said the Forensic Audit of the NDDC will soon be completed and a proper board constituted for the Commission.

He said the problem of the road was lack of capacity on the side of the contractors awarded the road but assured that he will ensure the road is put on priority list of projects of the Commission to fastrack its completion.

He directed the contractors to return to site assuring that their certificates will be processed for payment on the condition that they returned to site.

“Let me say that the problem of the NDDC is that we haven’t been able to develop to the point where our indigenous contractors can comfortably compete with the multinationals.

“As an institution we haven’t done well too for the people of the Niger Delta but I can assure you that with the Forensic Audit coming out soon, we will overcome that set back,” he stated.

In his remark, Commissioner representing Isoko Ethnic Nationality in the Board of Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC) Dr Paul Oweh, said the road had become an embarrassment to the community and urged the NDDC to do everything possible to ensure the completion of the road.

President General of Emevor Community, Sir Moses Agboro said the community would remain grateful to the NDDC if the Emevor Orogun road was completed.

A member of the Emevor Infrastructural Committee, Professor Roland Ubogu, said with the visit of the NDDC Director to the project, there is light at the end of the tunnel.

He encouraged leaders of the community to cooperate to ensure prompt delivery of the project.

