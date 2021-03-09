Kindly Share This Story:

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

As part of efforts to dissuade the National Assembly, NASS, from going ahead with the bill to remove the national minimum wage from the exclusive legislative list to the concurrent list, the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, and its allies will storm the NASS to register workers’ rejection of the bill.

The protest will also take place in all the state capitals and state houses of assembly to express workers’ dislike of the bill.

It was sponsored by Garba Datti Mohammed of Sabon Gari Federal Constituency, Kaduna State, and has passed the first and second reading in House of Representatives.

In a circular by NLC in Abuja, labour leaders informed that the protest would start from the Unity Fountain Abuja at 7:30am to the National Assembly complex.

READ ALSO:

Recall that the National Executive Council, NEC, had Tuesday last week, among others, contented that the bill was an attempt to undermine Nigeria’s working class and a foreboding effort to destroy the very fabrics that holds the Nigerian nation together.

According to NLC’s NEC, “Organised Labour in Nigeria is about the only truly pan Nigerian organisation with diverse membership that cuts across tribal, ethnic and religious affiliations which has continued to speak and champion for the rights of all Nigerians regardless of creed and breed.

“After careful consideration of the issues before it, especially in light of their implications to the working-class family and the masses of our people in Nigeria, the NEC decided that there will be a national protest action commencing from March 10 in the Federal Capital Territory.

“The protest is to make a strong statement that Nigerian workers would not lie low and watch hard-fought rights, which are of global standards, bastardised by opportunistic and narrow-thinking politicians.”

Meanwhile, umbrella body for pro-labour civil society organisations, Joint Action Front, JAF, in a statement by its National Chairman and National Secretary, Dr. Dipo Fashina and Abiodun Aremu, directed “all its affiliates and allies across the country to join forces with organised labour in the nationwide rallies and protests to the National Assembly and the state Houses of Assembly from today.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: