Multi talented international artist ‘Tribe Mark’ take Africa by storm

Born and raised in new jersey in united stated of America, tribe mark is one of the fastest rising creative and multitalented artist set to blow up in the American and African music industry.

He has performed in cities across the united states and his talent caught the attention of one of Africa’s top multi award winning artist Eddy Kenzo who is currently working with him in East Africa on an undisclosed music project.

Tribe Mark is a beast when its comes to songs writing lyrics and punch lines for his own personal songs and his remixes and covers of hit songs has gotten him viral on social media platforms.

He is set to tour east Africa and west Africa to work with top artists which he is yet to disclose.

Watch out for tribe mark in 2021 and he is definitely an artist to look out for.

