Ministry unveils new enrolment portal for N-Power batch C program

Kindly Share This Story:

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA-THE Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Thursday, launched a new enrolment portal for the N-Power Batch C program.

The new enrolment portal, under the National Social Investment Management System, NASIMS, according to the ministry, was designed “to ensure transparency, institutional memory and dynamic impact assessment of the N-Power cluster.”

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajia Sadiya Umar Farouq, speaking at the launch of the program in Abuja, explained that “NASIMS is the new electronic platform through which the N-Power will be administered going forward.”

She explained that N-Power “will now be administered through NASIMS designed to optimize and compliment the structural reforms of Social Investment Programme and other activities of the ministry with the systematic use of ICT tools for coordination, administration, monitoring and stakeholder management across the entire process and value chain of all social investment programs under the purview of the ministry.”

She explained that all Batch C applicants have been migrated onto NASIMS and asked them to log on to the new portal for the continuation of their enrolment.

“An email and SMS will be sent out to applicants with login details and guidelines for next immediate steps.

“Applications are to log onto the NASIMS portal to upgrade their records and take the mandatory online test.

“Successful applicants will go through a validation process and successful applicants will be communicated to and onboarded into the program,” she said.

She explained that the new portal was “structured to onboard 1million new beneficiaries, beginning with an initial 500,000 beneficiaries in the first stream, and a subsequent 500,000 in the second stream, all aligned to the national policy drive of lifting 100 million people out of abject poverty in 10 years.”

Kindly Share This Story: