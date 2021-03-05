LASAA begins awareness campaign on regulation of outdoor adverts

Kindly Share This Story:

ECONOMY

Lagos State Signage and Advertisement Agency (LASAA) has flagged off the first phase of an awareness campaign to sensitise the general public on the need for compliance with regulations guiding outdoor advertisement in the state.

The regulations cover on-premise and off-premise signage displays as well as registration of mobile adverts.

Speaking during one of the agency’s awareness campaigns in Lagos, Managing Director of LASAA, Prince Adedamola Docemo, said: “It is important to sensitise and educate the public on the need to comply with the LASAA law before the agency begins enforcement.”

He noted that the exercise would provide another opportunity for LASAA to remind clients on the importance of always being on the side of the law as good individual and corporate citizens.

He urged Lagosians to cooperate with LASAA so that the state government can successfully deliver the dividends of democracy to them through its revenue optimisation effort.

Also speaking, Deputy General Manager, Corporate Communication and Strategy of LASAA, Mr. Temitope Akande, noted that LASAA has a tradition of embarking on an awareness campaign to clients and the public in general in February and March every year.

“Our plan is to utilise all available medium of communication to sensitise the public on the need to register their advertising business signboards, temporary campaigns, road shows and billboards as well as branded vehicles to avoid falling foul of the enforcement drive that will follow this awareness exercise. We plan to engage our clients across all platforms to achieve our objective,” Akande said.

