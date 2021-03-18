Kindly Share This Story:

Kano Pillars and their French coach Lionel Soccoia, have parted ways after he quit his position citing interference in his job and non-payment of salaries amounting to $25,000.

“I am hereby informing you that I have resigned as technical director of Kano Pillars with immediate effect,” he said in his resignation letter.

“Kano Pillars breached my contract by not paying me five months’ salaries, this means I no longer have any legal obligations to the club.” Soccoia, who was especially engaged for the CAF Confederation Cup, further accused the Pillars chairman of selecting players for him.

“His contract has been breached severally,” said one of his representatives. This has led to immense hardship for his family. If I were in his shoes, I would have long left.”

Pillars are fifth on the NPFL table with 24 points from 15 matches.

