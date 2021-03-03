Breaking News
Kaduna teaching hospital to set up in-vitro fertilisation unit

The Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital Kaduna, has concluded plans to set up In-Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) unit through a Public Private Partnership arrangement.

Dr. Shu’aibu Musa, Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee of the hospital, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Kaduna.

He said that already, the hospital had trained a consultant and sent another on training ahead of the opening of the unit.

The chairman said the hospital has been upgrading and expanding its facilities to meet its responsibilities.

Musa said, as part of the expansion, the teaching hospital will open a new Intensive Care Unit and an A&E ward to accommodate more bed spaces and free the existing spaces for triaging and resuscitation.

The chairman disclosed that the Nigeria Centre  for Disease Control (NCDC) had assessed the use of COVID-19 RDT among healthcare workers in the diagnosis of the virus at the hospital.

He added that the NCDC also inspected the hospital’s Genomics Laboratory and new PCR /biosafety machines installed to diagnose Lassa Fever faster, following the recent occurrence of the disease in the state.

He added that the hospital’s histo-pathology laboratory has been equipped with modern facilities and automated to shorten turn around time and improve the quality of histo-pathology results.

“The A&E, Pharmacy and side laboratory capable of rapidly carrying out some basic tests, are about to take off any moment from now,” he added.

Other areas receiving attention include endoscopy unit, SERVICOM and Health Research among others.

“We have provided partly furnished resident doctors common room, and we are in the process of providing  call rooms,” he added.

Musa disclosed that the hospital would set up a grant management office in anticipation of numerous grants it expects to attract soon.

Vanguard News Nigeria

