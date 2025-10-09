Jos: National Orthopaedic Hospital commences full clinical operations

…over 100 patients awaiting surgery

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – The National Orthopaedic Hospital, Jos, Plateau State, has commenced full orthopaedic services, marking a major milestone in the delivery of specialised healthcare across the North Central region.

Speaking at a press briefing on Wednesday in Jos, the Medical Director, Professor Icha Onche, described the event as “a huge day for the institution,” noting that the hospital’s journey had been long but rewarding.

Professor Onche explained that the establishment of the hospital in 2021, his appointment, and the subsequent allocation of land for the hospital’s use by the Plateau State government in 2024, was a gesture that demonstrated strong state–federal collaboration that made the hospital fully operational.

“We are committed to building a new culture of care anchored on love, empathy, and compassion. Our mission is to deliver efficient and humane orthopaedic and plastic surgery services for all,” he said.

He also commended the Plateau State Government for financing key infrastructural works such as the tarring of access roads and pavements around the facility, and lauded the synergy with the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH).

Highlighting the hospital’s current capacity, the Director of Clinical Services, Dr. Ngwan Wujika, announced that the hospital officially commenced outpatient services on 12 May 2025 and so far, 736 patients have been registered, with 150 awaiting surgical procedures.

With the launch of full orthopaedic operations, the hospital is now offering a wide range of services, including trauma and emergency care, spine and joint replacement surgeries, limb reconstruction, paediatric orthopaedics, and sports medicine.

“Our goal is to build a generation of mobile people who can walk freely without pain,” Dr. Wujika said, adding that the facility is fully equipped with a laboratory, physiotherapy unit, prosthetics and orthotics workshop, and a pharmacy.

The hospital, he added, also provides psychosocial support through its clinical psychologist and medical social workers.

The Chief Medical Director of JUTH, Dr. Pokop Bupwatda, commended the efforts of Professor Onche in positioning the hospital, and expressed confidence in the hospital’s potential to become “a model of excellence” in Nigeria’s health system.

“Starting a new institution is never easy, but Professor Onche has pursued this vision with passion and focus. We at JUTH will continue to support and collaborate with this hospital to ensure it grows into a national reference centre,” Dr. Bupwatda assured.

The National Orthopaedic Hospital, Jos, serves the North Central zone comprising Plateau, Nasarawa, Benue, Kogi, Niger, and the FCT. It focuses on musculoskeletal and plastic surgery care, and according to Professor Onche, “it is a hospital for humanity, built to restore movement, dignity, and hope.”