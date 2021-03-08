Just in: CP Odumosu redeploys DPO, other officers for allowing clubbing in their area

Kindly Share This Story:

…arrest 41 clubbers

By Esther Onyegbula

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police CP Hakeem Odumosu has redeployed the Divisional Police Office, (DPO) Ajao Estate and his senior officers to yet to be disclosed offices in the state for allowing night clubbing at Garbana Club on Sunday, 7th March, 2021.

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State made the pronouncement while addressing officers Area Commanders and DPOs at the POWA Hall, Oduduwa Ikeja, on Monday, 8th March, 2021.

Earlier, Odumosu had warned Area Commander and DPOs to enforce COVID-19 protocols in their areas and on no account should any of them allow gross violation of the protocols in the state, but yet, many violate these protocols with impunity.

Also the command had arrested 41 clubbers at the club between 1.40am and 2.30am at Garbana Club on Sunday, 7th March.

Odumosu reiterated and warned the DPOs against promoting violation of COVID-19 protocols in their areas particularly clubbing and non wearing of nose masks as charity begins at home, and that he will pay them surprise visits to catch them unawares.

Vanguard News Nigeria

