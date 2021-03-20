Islamic Cleric sues for peace in Nigeria

By James Ogunnaike
ABEOKUTA – An Islamic cleric, Dr. Sheikh Usman has appealed to perpetrators of criminal acts of killing and kidnapping in Nigeria to stop in the interest of peaceful co-existence of all Nigerians.
Dr. Usman, who gave the advice while speaking with newsmen in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, said, “it is only in a peaceful atmosphere that the country can attain its full potentials”.
He said, “only Nigerians can save Nigeria, saying that the attitude of chop alone by privileged citizens of the country at the expense of the less privileged will only breed criminality as we currently experience, positing that the earlier we re-trace our steps as a people, the better for all of us”.
He added that religious leaders should lay more emphasis on the need by Nigerians to be their brother’s keeper.
He said, religious leaders should not only be concerned with getting Zakat or tithes from their followers which they use for themselves alone.
Usman appealed to government to wake up to its responsibility of serving the people selflessly, by making life more meaningful to the people through their policies and actions.
He said, the President Mohammadu Buhari-led government which many Nigerians complain about may be a child’s play to what may happen when he hands over in 2023, if the government does not make serving the people their main concern.