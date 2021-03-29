HiFL trademark, device, logo rightfully owned by Pace – Management

Kindly Share This Story:

…urges general public to disregard reports alleging acquisition of HiFL Trademark

…says all activities, engagements, commitments scheduled for HiFL 2021 season remain unchanged

Pace Sports and Entertainment Marketing Limited (PACE), the creators, developers and the organisers of the Higher Institution Football League, has said that, contrary to reports alleging acquisition, that the Trademark, device and logo of HiFL rightly remain in the ownership of PACE. It described as spurious and false, the claim that HiFL trademark had been acquired.

The Head, Media – Pace Sports and Entertainment Marketing Limited (PACE), Dare Ogunyombo, in a report, urged the general public to disregard the spurious claims published in some national dailies and some online platforms, affirming that “the Trademark, including the device and logo of HiFL is rightfully owned by PACE.

Mr. Ogunyombo said the alleged claim is an infringement on the rights of Pace. He, however, said that all activities and engagements scheduled for HiFL season 2021 remain unchanged.

READ ALSO:

According to the statement, “Our attention has been drawn to a press statement published in national dailies not VANGUARD dated Wednesday, 24th of March 2021, and online platforms, announcing the acquisition of the HiFL Trademark.

“Pace Sports and Entertainment Marketing Limited (PACE) the creators, developers and the organisers of the Higher Institution Football League (HiFL) affirms that the Trademark including the device and logo of HiFL is rightfully owned by PACE as we had the appropriate application made to register the said trademark prior to the commencement of the first HiFL season in 2018 and same was accepted in writing by the Registrar for Trademarks, Patents and Designs, Abuja in April of the same year.

“As such, we advise that further clarification be sought from the rightful owners i.e. PACE prior to any further publications on this matter. Please note that our legal team is also taking the necessary actions to address this matter.

“In the meantime, all activities, engagements and commitments scheduled for the HiFL 2021 season remain unchanged and will continue as planned. “Thank you in anticipation of your cooperation.”

Kindly Share This Story: