GOtv Boxing Night returns

Boxing fans in Nigeria and across Africa will, on 2 April, witness the return of GOtv Boxing Night, the continent’s premier boxing show with two World Boxing Federation (WBF) title bouts.

The show, which holds at Mobolaji Johnson Indoor Sports Hall at Rowe Park Sports complex in Lagos, will be behind closed doors in line with COVID-19 safety protocols. It will however be telecast live by SuperSport on DStv.

The night’s biggest bouts will see two Nigerians in action against foreign opponents.

Rilwan “Real One” Oladosu will take on Ghana’s Emmanuel “Afuko Addo” Quartey for the WBF Intercontinental super featherweight title, while his compatriot and West African Boxing Union (WABU) welterweight champion, Rilwan “Baby Face” Babatunde, will duel with Tanzania’s Mkalekwa Salehe Omari for the WBF International welterweight title.

Five other bouts, across eight categories, are also lined up. The light heavyweight division will see Timothy ‘Nsiefinagaije’ Gonze up against Segun “Success” Olanrewaju in a challenge duel. In the super middleweight category, Femi “Small Tyson” Akintayo will try Sulaimon “Olags” Adeosun for size.

