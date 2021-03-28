Gbajabiamila tasks Surulere students on ICT compliance, good behavior

Kindly Share This Story:

…distributes laptops, other learning materials to 494 Brilliant Students in 38 Surulere schools

By Tordue Salem, Abuja

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, has called on secondary school students in his Surulere 1 Federal Constituency of Lagos State to focus on Information and Communication Technology (ICT) learning to be relevant and competitive in the modern world.

Gbajabiamila, through a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Lanre Lasisi, also urged the students in his constituency to shun all forms of vices, which he said would make them lose focus in life, saying they could not afford to be left behind at this time.

Besides, he empowered 494 exceptional students in 38 junior and senior secondary schools in Surulere 1 Federal Constituency with laptops, e-learning kits, antivirus kits while 38 projectors, in addition to projector screens, Wi-Fi and school furniture were given to the schools.

The laptops were given to the students that came first, second and third in their various classes in the selected schools during the latest batch of the presentation of the learning items, which lasted several days. The next batch, to be held soon, would see more schools benefiting. This latest initiative is coming after the Speaker had earlier facilitated the construction and equipping 10 ICT Centers in selected secondary schools in the Surulere 1 federal constituency.

Noting that today’s realities make it important for students to be aware of their environment, Gbajabiamila said: “You were sent to school by your parents to be independent and great in life.

“The only way to achieve that goal is to make yourself relevant and competitive in today’s world. So, you have to be totally diligent and dedicated to your studies.

“You also need to shun every form of vices, truancy, cultism and the use of hard drugs, because these are capable of derailing your dreams and aspirations,” he said.

On why he embarked on the initiative, the Speaker said: “Today’s world is very competitive as borders are disappearing because of Information and Communication Technology (ICT), and we are all aware that there’s hardly anything anyone can do without a computer in today’s world.

“The only means to be relevant and competitive, as students, is to be prepared early, that is one major reason for embarking on this project.

“I urge you to put to good use and take advantage of these devices so that you can reap the maximum benefits.”

The Speaker was represented at the week-long distribution exercise in the various schools by Chief Mrs Bamidele Hussein, Hon. Toun Adediran, Hon Kabir Lawal, Hon. Suleiman Yusuf, Prince Adewale Dosumu, Hon. Agboola Dabiri, Hon Bimbo Yusuf, Hon Sheriff Balogun, Hon Shakirudeen Ajao and Hon. Tajudeen Sholanke respectively.

Some of the schools that benefited from the initiative include Ajigbeda Junior and Senior Secondary School; Stadium High Junior and Senior Secondary School; Zumuratul Junior and Senior Secondary School; Surulere Junior and Senior Secondary School; New Era Girls Junior and Senior Secondary School; Akintan Junior and Senior Secondary School; Onitolo Junior and Senior Secondary School, and Community High Junior and Senior Secondary School.

Others were Ideal Girls Junior and Senior Secondary School; Ansarudeen Junior and Senior Secondary School; Community Grammar Junior and Senior Secondary School; Gbaja Boys Junior and Senior Secondary School; Clegg Junior and Senior Secondary School, and Adebola Baptist Junior and Senior Secondary School.

There were also schools such as Lagos Progressive Junior and Secondary School; Iponri Grammar Junior and Senior Secondary School; Itolo Girls Junior and Senior Secondary School; Eric Moor Junior and Senior Secondary School; Government College Junior and Senior Secondary School, among others.

Vanguard News Nigeria

