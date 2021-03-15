FG commences sensitization training for innovation departments in MDAs

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dirisu Yakubu

The federal government, Monday, commenced training for civil servants drawn from innovation departments and divisions spread across its Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDAs.

The 3-Day workshop according to government, is to equip civil servants with the requisite skills and knowledge to enhance service delivery in the conduct of government business.

Declaring the workshop open, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, noted that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government accorded innovation a pride of place in the civil service in 2020 in line with one of the eight priority areas of the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan, FCSSIP, 2017-2020.

Represented by Mrs. Robert Ibinne, Permanent Secretary, Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, OHCSF, Dr. Yemi-Esan said the innovation challenge competition introduced into the civil service in 2020, produced three winning ideas which won awards as well as 10 consolation prizes.

She said, “efforts are on-going to implement these ideas and bring about positive impact in the way and manner we conduct government business and also improve effectiveness and efficiency in the delivery of government’s policies and programmes by federal civil servants.

“This workshop is majorly targeted at sensitizing and enlightening these officers to ensure they carry out their responsibilities in an effective and efficient manner to facilitate the realization of the overall objective of introducing innovation in the federal civil service.”

The Head of Service further called on participants to exhibit seriousness, saying the training will leave them with skills they will find handy in years to come.

On her part, Mrs. Otelemate Ibim-Olusanya, Director, Civil Service Inspectorate Department, Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation said innovation has since become a tool of problem solving even as she called on relevant officers to do everything possible not to suppress innovation, but allow same to thrive for the good of the country and her people.

Staff members drawn from MDAs, OHCSF, and parastatals are participating in the workshop.

