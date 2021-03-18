COVID-19 vaccination faces low patronage in Kano

Kindly Share This Story:

By Abdulmumin Murtala – Kano

Kano residents have on Thursday showed low interest in taking the covid-19 vaccination provided by to state, as most of the designated vaccination centres remained empty when visited by a team of journalists including Vanguard.

At one of the designated Centres located at Abdullahi Wase Specialist Hospital more popularly known as Nasarawa Hospital in Kano, the Centre recorded some compliance from people according to the two Medical doctors that spoke under anonymity.

“We have vaccinated many people here and even yesterday (Wednesday) we have done so to many and as I am talking to you now, the vaccination team are at the Emir’s palace.

“There is need for massive awareness for people to accept and turn out for the exersize” the doctor stated.

When the team of journalists visited the Emir’s palace, the vaccination team was said to have administered the vaccine to some traditional rulers.

At the popular Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital Kano, the designated Centre was found to be deserted by both the health officials and those who would take the vaccination.

A female health worker told the team of reporters that the vaccination team was able to vaccinate only 10 persons who presented their international passports as the server had refused to open for people wishing to register for the vaccination online due to what she called network problems from the registration portal.

The lady who spoke under condition of anonymity said following the refusal of the server to open, many people could not register online and this has seriously affected the exercise.

All efforts to contact the state Commissioner for health, Dr Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa failed.

It would be recalled that the Kano State government has received 209,520 doses of COVID-19 vaccines and also designated 509 centres across the state for the vaccination.

Vanguard News Nigeria

