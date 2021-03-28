Christians Don’t Believe in Jesus Christ

Kindly Share This Story:

By Simon Ifeanyi Ezeh

Christians claim to be a people whose lives are patterned after the Messiah and Savior of man, Jesus Christ whose original Hebrew name is Yashuah (God saves) but they can’t stand a word or teaching of his, sadly.

The words of Jesus Christ are repugnant to Christians. Whenever they study the scriptures, they never bother with the doctrines of Christ because his doctrines require one to lay down his life in this world in order to save it for eternity but Christians want the material things of this world and “now now”. So, they search out all manner of phoney and misleading scriptures to fool one another with rather than pay attention to the teachings of Christ.

Unable to stand the “ruthless” doctrines of Christ, Christians take refuge in the godless and misleading doctrines of Paul. Have you ever wondered why Paul didn’t write anything whatsoever about any of the doctrines or parables taught by Christ? Could you study Chemistry without discussing atomic theory or gas laws? Is it possible to study Biology without discussing the properties of living things? The very fact that Paul never taught or quoted Christ (his doctrines or parables) in all his letters should get intelligent children of God thinking.

If you interview a classical Christian about what he lost for Christ’s sake, he’d turn blank, wondering what you’re talking about. “Are we supposed to lose anything to be Christians?” they think or sometimes voice out. Sometimes, they’d ask, “Na me kill Jesus?”. That is, “Why should I suffer in such a manner when I’m not the one that killed Jesus Christ?” thereby taking the name of the Lord in vain.

In fact, Christians erroneously believe that Christ laid down his life for them (suffered on their behalf) so they don’t have to lay down their own lives again. Every single tradition of contemporary Christianity is an antithesis of the gospel as presented by Christ. It’s so sad and most unfortunate that the prophecy which states that strangers would come from the ends of the earth to sit with Abraham in the kingdom of God whereas sons of the kingdom (Christians) shall be cast out into outer darkness where there’s crying and gnashing of teeth is already fulfilled.

Another prophecy which is that the rich won’t make it to heaven whereas the poor would is also fulfilled against Christians in that Christians are rich in God (but are unaware and ineffective) while unbelievers know they don’t know God (they are poor) but are not pretentious about it so they’re more likely to grab any given opportunity to repent and serve God. We are supposed to run from such negative prophecies (as Habakkuk counsels) and run to God, agree with him about our needy situation, repent and ask for mercy but Christians are celebrating their “salvation” and fooling one another with hopeless “testimonies” even when the owner of the Church has told us that we should only expect rewards in the “evening” since only those who endure to the end shall be saved. How do you know now what is a blessing or a curse? Until the evening or until Christ defines it, we couldn’t tell what’s a blessing or a curse; the testimonies we give now give us away as blind people who have no regard for the Master we claim to serve. All the doctrines of Christ are lost on Christians but we just cite a few examples due to space constraint. Please, get your Bible and check the references so you hear from the horse’s mouth.

Equality of God’s Children

Mat 20:1-16

For the kingdom of heaven is like unto a man that is an householder, which went out early in the morning to hire labourers into his vineyard. And when he had agreed with the labourers for a penny a day, he sent them into his vineyard. And he went out about the third hour, and saw others standing idle in the marketplace, And said unto them; Go ye also into the vineyard, and whatsoever is right I will give you. And they went their way. Again he went out about the sixth and ninth hour and did likewise. And about the eleventh hour he went out, and found others standing idle, and saith unto them, Why stand ye here all the day idle?

They say unto him, Because no man hath hired us. He saith unto them, Go ye also into the vineyard; and whatsoever is right, that shall ye receive. So when even was come, the lord of the vineyard saith unto his steward, Call the labourers, and give them their hire, beginning from the last unto the first. And when they came that were hired about the eleventh hour, they received every man a penny. But when the first came, they supposed that they should have received more; and they likewise received every man a penny. And when they had received it, they murmured against the good man of the house, Saying, These last have wrought but one hour, and thou hast made thee equal unto us, which have borne the burden and heat of the day. But he answered one of them, and said, Friend, I do thee no wrong: didst not thou agree with me for a penny? Take that thine is, and go thy way: I will give unto this last, even as unto thee. Is it not lawful for me to do what I will with mine own? Is thine eye evil, because I am good? So the last shall be first, and the first last: for many be called, but few chosen.

The above parable or doctrine of Christ is never paid any regard by Christians. Rather than wait for the evening, so that the Lord himself rewards everyone as appropriate, we determine for ourselves what is a blessing or a curse and give testimonies when we believe we’ve been blessed especially when we’ve made some progress in material terms, celebrating our foolishness shamelessly.

Another (related) doctrine in line with this is in Matt 23:8-10 where we’ve been warned never to ascribe any position of leadership to any of us because he (Christ) is the only leader or Master of God’s church and all of us are classmates or equals. Having rejected Christ and his words and choosing the misleading teachings of Paul et al, Christians create a hierarchy of workers in church which determines how much people are paid as well as their relevance, etc. We just don’t think it’s ok for all of us to be equal. Some people have to sit at the high tables, get served first, have access to church funds, be the ones talking most of the times in church, etc. while other should just sit and listen or carry the bags and Bibles for the “men of God”. Some of us have so rewarded themselves that they must go with armed escorts and fly in private jets. Isn’t the Lord good all the time? No wonder Christ is THE good shepherd, any other “shepherd” must be bad.

Children are Automatically Righteous.

Mat 18:10 Take heed that ye despise not one of these little ones; for I say unto you, That in heaven their angels do always behold the face of my Father which is in heaven. Mat 18:1 At the same time came the disciples unto Jesus, saying, Who is the greatest in the kingdom of heaven?

Mat 18:2 And Jesus called a little child unto him, and set him in the midst of them,

Mat 18:3 And said, Verily I say unto you, Except ye be converted, and become as little children, ye shall not enter into the kingdom of heaven.

Mat 18:4 Whosoever therefore shall humble himself as this little child, the same is greatest in the kingdom of heaven.

Mat 18:5 And whoso shall receive one such little child in my name receiveth me.

Mat 18:6 But whoso shall offend one of these little ones which believe in me, it were better for him that a millstone were hanged about his neck, and that he were drowned in the depth of the sea.

The above scriptures tell us clearly that children are of God, automatically righteous as long as they are children and there’s nothing like original sin because a child could only be sinless because no sin followed him into this world either congenitally or hereditarily. Children, as in the scriptures above, are a people whose angels stand in God’s presence continually whereas adults (having been adulterated) would have to repent, pray, fast, etc. to achieve that for even a moment. Why then do Christians baptize children? Why do Christians believe Paul’s phoney doctrine of original sin? The answer is simple: Christians don’t believe a word of Jesus Christ. They have replaced Christ with a character known as Paul.

Don’t Swear at All

Mat 5:33 Again, ye have heard that it hath been said by them of old time, Thou shalt not forswear thyself, but shalt perform unto the Lord thine oaths:

But I say unto you, Swear not at all; neither by heaven; for it is God’s throne: Nor by the earth; for it is his footstool: neither by Jerusalem; for it is the city of the great King.

Neither shalt thou swear by thy head, because thou canst not make one hair white or black.

But let your communication be, Yea, yea; Nay, nay: for whatsoever is more than these cometh of evil

The above doctrine teaches us never to swear or take oaths, to simply answer, agree or disagree with a “yes” or “no” but day in day out, we are swearing in all kinds of fora like weddings, and in our every day lives. Why do we still swear as Christians in spite of Christ’s instruction not to do so? Simply put, we are haters of Christ.

Only God Is Our Father

Once we “give” our lives to Christ, we cease to be children of a human father, our paternity transfers to our Father who is in heaven and our siblings become believers in Christ but it’s never so with Christians. Christians love and value their siblings in the flesh much more than siblings in Christ just as they value their countries much more than heaven. In fact, the god of Christians is a triallist which explains why the GOs of all the mega-churches (a mega church is an aberration anyway) in Nigeria will always observe the supremacy of their tribes over others regarding pastoral hierarchy etc. and members take their cues from these godless GOs by loving their tribes members while hating members from other tribes.

See Matt23:8-10; Matt 22:42-46;

Luk 9:59 And he said unto another, Follow me. But he said, Lord, suffer me first to go and bury my father.

Luk 9:60 Jesus said unto him, Let the dead bury their dead: but go thou and preach the kingdom of God.

Luk 9:61 And another also said, Lord, I will follow thee; but let me first go bid them farewell, which are at home at my house.

Luk9:62 And Jesus said unto him, No man, having put his hand to the plough, and looking back, is fit for the kingdom of God.

Mat 10:34 Think not that I am come to send peace on earth: I came not to send peace, but a sword.

Mat 10:35 For I am come to set a man at variance against his father, and the daughter against her mother, and the daughter in law against her mother in law.

Mat 10:36 And a man’s foes shall be they of his own household.

Mat 10:37 He that loveth father or mother more than me is not worthy of me: and he that loveth son or daughter more than me is not worthy of me.

Mat 10:38 And he that taketh not his cross, and followeth after me, is not worthy of me.

Mat 10:39 He that findeth his life shall lose it: and he that loseth his life for my sake shall find it.

We still refer to our mothers’ husbands as our fathers just as we insist on participating in our village or town meetings/politics (rather than let the dead bury the dead) all in a loud testimony that we don’t believe in Christ.

The Wicked Prosper Now!

Christ in Lk 6:21,24 & 25 and Matt 4:8-11 in agreement with David in Ps 73:1-28 says that the ungodly are the ones that prosper now but Christians are in competition with the world (of course, there’s no difference) in acquisition and display of ungodly prosperity. So, whenever they acquire some material wealth, the church celebrates them, not knowing that they prosper because they’re friends or servants of the god of this world. The prodigal son could never have done well in the far country (this world) precisely because he’s a child of God. Were he not a child of God, he’d have prospered greatly in the far country.

Democratic or Patriotic Praying is evil

Christians blindly pray for their countries especially their politics and leadership because of Paul’s misleading doctrine that every authority is from God. On the basis of that tare in the wheat of God’s word, Christians are in bed with the world and her leadership whereas Jesus Christ makes it very clear that democratic praying is not of God as in John 17:9….”I pray for them: I pray not for the world, but for them which thou hast given me; for they are thine.”

John 8:44, John 18:36and Matt 4:1-8 Tellus that the will of God is not done in this world and God is not interested or involved in the struggle for the control of the resources in this world. Also see Lk 12:13-21. Why are Christians deeply enmeshed in the struggle for the resources on earth, sometimes fighting and going to courts in the process? Reason: hatred for Christ and his words.

What Defiles A Man

Christ teaches that what defiles a man (generic for humanity) must come from inside, not from outside but Christians teach that activities like smoking cigarettes, drinking alcohol, wearing trousers by women, menstrual blood (unfortunately supported by the old testament), praying with heads uncovered for women (Paul), sex among couples during fasting and prayer (Paul), women ministering in church, wearing of perfumes and make-up, etc. defiles a man.

They argue that such things or actions could predispose one to sin but they don’t know that everything on earth could predispose people to sin. In the end, the decision to sin or not is yours to make. Christians really don’t care a damn what Christ teaches since they listen to Paul instead of Christ.

Building of Churches

Jesus Christ in John 4:20-24 teaches that God could not be localized to a place but contemporary Christianity still emphasizes “place” for which reason they gather monies from unsuspecting public to build financial empires for themselves and their families. If Christians believed in Christ, they won’t keep travelling to Jerusalem in belief that it’s more sacred than other places but they don’t, sadly.

No Images or Relics for Worship

We are commanded not to use any images of any likeness anywhere in the process of worshiping God (Ex 20:4,5) but Christians don’t care a damn. So, we use crosses, handkerchiefs, olive oils, sand, roseries, complete human sized crucifixes and idols of Mary, pictures of “men of God”, etc. since we sell those things and make our cool cash!

Count the Cost of Eternal Life

Christ in Lk14:25-33; Matt 10:16-42, Mark 10:17-28 teaches in his usual tautological style that eternal life is so expensive that money couldn’t buy it but Paul taught Christians that eternal life is free of charge….all we do is believe and confess and we’re fine, sauntering our ways to heaven. One has to beware of Paul.

Jesus Christ Explains Who Killed Him and Why

Jesus Christ answers (Matt 21:33-46) in an elaborate story (parable) the question of who killed him and why but he’s wasting his time as far as Christians are concerned.

They would rather believe Paul who’s lied to them that it was God, his Father, who killed him in order to use his blood (and do what only Christians understand) and forgive the sin of humanity (those who believe, they say). Except that in Matt 25:31-46, Jesus Christ outlines the nature of final judgement before humanity is separated into righteous and unrighteous camps and there’s no mention of grace or the blood of Jesus as taught by Paul. So, why do Christians believe that God killed Jesus because he needs Jesus’ blood to forgive humanity? Crass idiocy.

Why do Christian cry when one of them dies?

Joh 14:28 Ye have heard how I said unto you, I go away, and come again unto you. If ye loved me, ye would rejoice, because I said, I go unto the Father: for my Father is greater than I.

Do you honestly think that a child of God would prefer this evil world to being with his Father in heaven? I don’t. Christians cry while burying their brethren because they’re not children of God and they don’t go to heaven when they die.

Joh 14:23 Jesus answered and said unto him, If a man love me, he will keep my words: and my Father will love him, and we will come unto him, and make our abode with him.

