Israel president to present ‘heroism’ awards to 4 flydubai passengers

A flydubai Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft is pictured on the tarmac after landing at Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport in Lod on September 30, 2026. A passenger on a rerouted flydubai flight that was bound for Tel Aviv said one of the pilots tried to crash the plane and kill everyone on board, after both pilots were found to be wounded on landing in Saudi Arabia. In the first comment by an official, Israel’s far-right national security minister Itamar Ben Gvir alleged an attempted “terrorist” attack in the incident, in which none of the passengers reported injuries. (Photo by Jack GUEZ / AFP)

Israeli President Isaac Herzog said Thursday he would present “heroism” awards to four Israelis who helped overpower a flydubai co-pilot and prevented him from crashing the plane they were on.

“You put yourselves at risk to save others and prevented a terrible disaster. Today, the whole world saw the beautiful and courageous face of Israeli society,” Herzog, who holds a largely ceremonial role, said in a statement.

“I am proud of you, and I thank you on behalf of the State of Israel.”

He also hailed the plane’s Indian pilot, Smit Machchha, who Israeli officials say managed to open the cockpit door to let passengers and crew save the plane after being stabbed by the co-pilot.

Among the Israelis to receive the Presidential Award for Civilian Heroism is Yaniv Hayoun, a plumber who says he beat and pinned down the co-pilot after breaking into the cockpit.

Yanoun, wearing a still-bloody shirt, was personally welcomed on his return to Israel Wednesday at Ben Gurion Airport by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The passengers said they rushed to the cockpit after a woman screamed and said there was a stabbing.

“It was an extraordinary incident,” Asaf Rajuan, who helped pin down the attacker and will also receive the award, told Herzog, according to the president’s office.

“We felt helpless, suspended in midair, and I didn’t know who to turn to. But it was all instinct: to survive, to save the family, the people, and the children.”

AFP