Nigeria @66: Our greatest strength is the people — ADC chieftain, Nwosu

By Vincent Ujumadu

AWKA — Good governance advocate and former governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, in Anambra State, Mr John Nwosu, has said Nigeria’s greatest strength is its people, expressing optimism that the country can overcome its challenges and build a more prosperous future.

Nwosu, in a message to mark Nigeria’s 66th Independence anniversary, said the resilience, enterprise, creativity and determination of Nigerians had sustained the country through difficult periods.

He, however, said citizens needed an environment that would allow those qualities to thrive.

“I remain deeply convinced that Nigeria’s greatest strength is its people. Our resilience, enterprise, creativity and determination have carried this country through difficult times.

“What Nigerians need is an environment that allows these qualities to flourish,” he said.

Nwosu identified insecurity as the country’s most urgent challenge, urging those in authority to tackle criminality and ensure that citizens could travel, farm, trade and raise their families without fear.

“Our most urgent challenge is security. Those in authority must tackle insecurity head-on. No citizen should be afraid to travel, farm, trade or raise a family because of criminality,” he said.

He called for the deployment of modern technology, intelligence and better coordination among security agencies to prevent threats, protect communities and hold perpetrators accountable.

Nwosu also advocated the use of technology to fight corruption and reduce waste in the public sector.

According to him, digital procurement, transparent financial systems, electronic payments and real-time monitoring of public projects could make it more difficult to divert public resources.

Beyond security and corruption, he urged leaders to address the everyday challenges facing Nigerians, including unemployment, rising living costs, inadequate infrastructure, unreliable power supply, healthcare deficiencies and limited opportunities for young people.

He said young Nigerians deserved more than promises, stressing the need for quality education, practical skills, access to technology and an economy where hard work and enterprise could provide decent livelihoods.

“I believe that public leadership must ultimately be about service, responsibility and results. We must build institutions that work, respect the rule of law and ensure that public resources are used for the common good,” he said.

Nwosu said national renewal was not the sole responsibility of political leaders, stressing that citizens also had important roles to play.

He urged Nigerians to reject corruption, protect public assets and contribute to the development of their communities.

“As citizens, we must take our civic responsibilities seriously by electing credible, competent and accountable individuals. We must reject voter apathy and refuse to surrender our power to decide the future of our states and our country,” he said.

On elections, Nwosu described voting as an opportunity for citizens to influence the direction of government and urged Nigerians to participate actively in the electoral process.

“We must come out, vote, and where necessary, stand up to defend the integrity of our votes through lawful and peaceful means.

“It is better to endure the inconvenience of an election day than to endure the consequences of a bad choice for four years,” he said.

Nwosu urged Nigerians not to lose faith in the country, saying its challenges were real but that its capacity to overcome them remained strong.

“On this Independence Day, my message is simple: let us not lose faith in Nigeria. Our challenges are real, but so is our capacity to overcome them.

“I remain hopeful that, with courage, integrity, innovation and a genuine commitment to one another, we can build a Nigeria that gives every citizen a reason to believe in the future,” he said.