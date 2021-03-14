BUA Founder, Abdul Samad Rabiu, donates N200m to Sokoto Varsity

Kindly Share This Story:

Philanthropist and industrialist, Abdul Samad Rabiu, has donated N200 million to Sokoto State University towards the construction of an ICT faculty building.

According to Rabiu, the Founder of BUA Group, Sokoto State is host to three of BUA Cement’s factories and over the years, the state had played a huge role in the growth and success of the company.

He said it was, therefore, of critical importance that BUA supports the development of talent in future-proof industries for the state such as ICT, research and education.

This donation was announced during the university’s 2021 convocation ceremony in Sokoto, where Rabiu was conferred with honorary doctorate degree for his contributions towards the development of the state and country in various fields.

Also honoured alongside Rabiu wee His Highness, the Emir of Dutse, Alhaji (Dr.) Nuhu Muhammad Sanusi and the late Alhaji Umaru Ali Shinkafi.

Reacting to the donation, Governor Aminu Tambuwal thanked the Chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, stressing his commitment to philanthropy.

He also commended BUA’s contributions towards the socio-economic development of the state and urged others in the same position to emulate him.

Tambuwal further added that the state would continue to create an enabling environment for businesses like BUA to thrive and enjoined other corporates to come and invest in the state.

According to him, BUA had built an endearing partnership with the people and government of the state from creating employment opportunities to creating social impact projects, and this donation was very much in line with that.

