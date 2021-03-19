Breaking: Gunmen again kill 1 policeman, 2 prison officials in Anambra

Kindly Share This Story:

By Vincent Ujumadu

Barely 24 hours after gunmen attacked a police checkpoint at Neni , Anaocha local government area of Anambra State and killed a policeman, gunmen again attacked Ekwulobia police station in the state yesterday and killed another policeman and two officials of Nigeria Correctional Service, NCS.

While the police station was attacked at about 4:30am, the two officials of NCS were killed at about 11am when the gunmen attacked a prison vehicle conveying some inmates to court.

An eye witness said the attackers of the police station shot sporadically in the air for about 30 minutes and later made attempts to set the police station ablaze.

The two NCS officials killed were a man and woman believed to be officials of the NCS.

The eye witness said: “There was another attack on the same police station Ekwulobia around 11am. The attack was on a prison bus that was going to the police station.

“Two people were killed in the bus and it appeared the attackers were following the bus. So as the bus reached the police station, the gunmen opened fire on them, killing one woman and a man wearing prison uniforms.

“The gunmen shattered all the glasses on the bus. Those who were present when the incident happened said the attackers took away the suspects being conveyed to court and drove off.

“So, it was a double attack within six hours. People residing in Ekwulobia are now living in fear.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Ikenga Toochukwu, confirmed the Ekwulobia attack, saying that efforts by the hoodlums to burn down the recently rebuilt police station were repelled by the policemen on ground.

The PPRO said it was not clear if there was any casualty, adding that the command was yet to get a very clear picture of what actually transpired.

The Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Correctional Service in the state, Mr. Francis Ekezie also confirmed that officials conveying crime suspects to court were attacked.

He said the command was still trying to get the full information on what actually happened.

“There was an attack on our men who were going to the court, but the information is still sketchy”, he said.

