Breaking: Another police station, vehicles burnt in Imo 

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinonso Alozie

A police station located at Ishinweke in Ihitte/Uboama local government area of Imo state as well as vehicles on Tuesday were set ablaze by some said to be angry youths in the area.

This is coming days after some hoodlums attacked and burnt down a police station in Aboh Mbaise local government area of the state, engaged the officers on duty in a gun battle and injured a policewoman while ammunitions were said to have been carted away.

This time around, the burning of the Ihitte Uboma police station, a source told Vanguard that it was as a result of the alleged killing of two siblings in their house linked to policemen which triggered the attack on the police station.

At the time of filing this report, the policemen on duty sighting the angry youths took cover and abandoned the station with their belongings.

Kindly Share This Story: