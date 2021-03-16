Breaking News
Translate

BREAKING: Abducted OOU students regain freedom

On 11:12 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

BREAKING: Abducted OOU students regain freedom

James Ogunnaike

Men of the Ogun State command of the Nigeria Police have confirmed the release of the two students of Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ayetoro Campus who were kidnapped on Sunday night.

The police Public Relations officer in the State, Abimbola Oyeyemi confirmed that Adeyemo Precious and Oyefule Abiola are currently with the Police, adding that they would be reunited with their families.

The two students were released on Tuesday night.

It is, however, not clear if any ransom was paid.

It will be recalled that the State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, had earlier today directed the security agencies to fish out the perpetrators of the kidnapping of the two students and as well ensure that the victims come out unhurt.

Vanguard News Nigeria 

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!