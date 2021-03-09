Banditry: Service Chiefs pay operational visit to Zamfara

Kindly Share This Story:

**Orders troops to be ruthless & more aggressive against unrepentant bandits/criminals

Against the backdrop of increased banditry attacks and abductions, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Lucky Irabor on Tuesday 9 March 2021, led the Service Chiefs and other Principal Staff Officers of the Defence Headquarters and Services Headquarters, on a one-day operational visit to Operation Hadarin Daji, Zamfara State.

This is just as the CDS charged troops to be ruthless and more aggressive in decisively routing out unrepentant bandits and other criminals within the North-West zone comprising Zamfara, Katsina, Sokoto and Kebbi states.

The purpose of the visit was to assess the ongoing military operation in the state, as well as appraise the combat and operational readiness of troops in the Area of Operations.

A statement last night by Brig General Onyema Nwachukwu, Director of Defence Information said, “On arrival at the Force Headquarters, OPHD, Gusau, the CDS and Service Chiefs were briefed on operational activities and achievements of the Operation by the Force Commander Major General Aminu Bande after which the CDS addressed the troops.

In his remarks, the CDS commended the officers and men of OPHD for their concerted efforts and urged them not to relent, but to continue giving their utmost best to ensure the return of lasting peace to Zamfara State in particular, and the North-West zone in general.

General Irabor charged the troops to remain focused, committed and resolute in discharging their duties while assuring that the Service Chiefs would support and do all that was needed to enhance their fighting capabilities and efficiency in their Area of Operations.

He equally assured the troops of improved welfare and prompt resolution of administrative challenges bedeviling the operation.

The CDS and Service Chiefs thereafter paid a courtesy visit to the governor of Zamfara State, Dr Bello Mohammed Matawalle at the government house, Gusau.

While receiving the CDS, Governor Bello Matawalle made a case for more modern war hardware to be provided for the security agencies operating in the state.

This, according to him, would help nip the current spate of insecurity confronting not only Zamfara State, but the entire country.

The Governor equally enjoined the military to clear all the bandits’ camps in the state, stressing that this would go a long way to eliminating them.

Responding, the CDS assured the governor, and Nigerians in general, of the determination and resolve of the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies, in decisively dealing with all criminal elements operating across the various zones of the country.

