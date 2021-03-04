Areola launches memoir, foundation

Kindly Share This Story:

Oluwakemi Areola, CEO Vivacity PR, has launched her first book, entitled “40 Going on 80” and alongside her foundation, the Kemi Ann Melody Areola Foundation.

Areola, current SA on ICT and Corporate Relations to the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, held the event on last Saturday, as part of activities marking her 41st birthday, in Maitama, Abuja, with dignitaries in attendance.

Speaking at the event, the Minister of Women Affairs Dame Pauline Tallen, commended the efforts of Oluwakemi Areola.

Tallen said she was proud that Areola was following her footsteps in being dedicated to changing the lives of others and further committed her unwavering support to the Foundation.

In his remarks, Mr. Linus Okorie, President and CEO of GOTNI, praised Miss Areola’s hardwork and assured her that GOTNI Leadership Centre, will continue to be supportive of all her ventures.

Tonto Dike also spoke of the collaborative efforts that will take place in the future between the Kemi Ann Melody Areola foundation and King Tonto Dikeh Foundation.

To launch the book, “40 Going on 80”, Miss Judy Melifonwu read an excerpt from a chapter, IJGB (I Just Got Back), preceded by a book review from Miss Stephanie Orkuma.

“40 going on 80”, is a memoir detailing the philanthropist’s life and experiences and the rollercoaster of journeying through countries, careers, traditions, and belief systems.

In the book, Kemi seeks to tell her story, highlighting her struggles and wins to inspire others and set an example for young career women across the nation and even the continent.

Roll call

Dignitaries at the event were Minister Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, represented by Mrs Funke Oladipo; Minister of Transportation, Rotimi, Amaechi, represented by Mr. Lucky Omenka; Minister of State for Power, Mr. Goddy Jeddy Agba, represented by Osakue Azonabor and Blessing.

Others are Minister of State, Science and Tech, Mr. Mohamed Abdullahi, represented by Idowu Afe, as well as Special Assistants from the Ministries of Transportation, Industry Trade and Investment, Women Affairs and more.

Mr. Linus Okorie and King Tonto Dike also graced the COVID-compliant occasion.

The Kemi Ann Melody Areola Foundation, which was established in 2019, on the platform of the Vivacious Ball Umbrella, was launched just after a remarkable speech by Miss Kemi Areola, and goodwill remarks from the distinguished guests.

The foundation, which has as its core vision, “to achieve a society with adequately educated and rightly equipped youths to move the course of the nation and the continent at large”, has so far sponsored girls through school, paying their tuition fees from their current classes to their last term in school.

More recently, the KAMA Foundation visited the students of Government Junior Secondary School, Kubwa, donating much-needed books to the school and taking note of areas in need of interventions.

