Osinbajo chairs Kemi Adeosun's DashMe Foundation launch

It was a grand outing at the launch of the DashMe Foundation – an initiative championed by former Minister of Finance of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Mrs Kemi Adeosun with Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo and a host of well-meaning Nigerians at the DashMe Store in Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.



DashMe Foundation is a fully indigenous, youth-driven, social enterprise that seeks to creatively raise funds and awareness for indigenous charities that provide direct care to orphans, vulnerable children, disadvantaged youth, and victims of domestic abuse. The Foundation, at the event committed itself to raising US $10m in funds and resources for local charities within the first year of its existence.



Osinbajo, in his remarks, recalled that as a minister, Mrs Adeosun prioritised the Federal Government’s Social Investment Program (SIP) and hence he is not surprised that she has decided to use her talent and influence to establish an organization that raises funds and provides for indigenous grassroots charities. He expressed how important it is to reach the grassroots, in order to reach Nigerians, which forms the idea of funding local charities.



In her welcome address, Mrs Kemi Adeosun, who describes herself as the enterprise’ Chief Volunteer, shared the long-term vision for the social enterprise.

She explained that donations would be sourced from within Nigeria and from the diaspora community. She also noted that the DashMe Store would sell donated goods to raise funds which would be channeled to various partner-charity organisations.



According to her, the DashMe Store is the first of many projects that the Foundation would undertake to raise cash as well as through other conventional and unconventional fund-raising avenues to accomplish its vision.



She emphasised the importance of DashMe’s Donor Assurance policy and its commitment to ensuring that all funds raised get to the right people. She stated that the organization has hired a Director of Donor Assurance who is responsible for validating and reporting on the activities and statuses of Impact Partners.



In her words, “We recognise that throwing money at a problem is not always a solution and so once we are satisfied with the ‘who’ aspect of our Impact Partners, we must also ensure funds are deployed efficiently. We will measure impact, benchmark, costs and ensure maximum value. We hope that Dash Me can play a part in the relief mission and truly support changing lives.”



Corroborating Adeosun was the Foundation’s Chief Operating Officer, Omorinsola Arogundade, who submitted that “DashMe is building a family of supporters within Nigeria, her diaspora and among those (across the globe) who love all things African.”



Notably, the organisation has an overwhelmingly young leadership team. For example, it has an Advisory Board made up of entirely youth, with its above-mentioned Chief Operating Officer being in her 30s.

