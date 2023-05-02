Talent Mine Foundation launches tuition-free school

Talent Mine Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing quality education and better opportunities to children in low-income communities, has launched a 100 percent free school in Ota, Ogun State.

The school aims to address the issue of limited access to quality education for children in Nigeria.

Founded in 2019 by Aramide Kayode, Talent Mine School offers 12 years of top-quality education to underprivileged children who cannot afford school fees.

The school’s mission is to empower these children by providing them with access to high-quality education, enabling them to make a positive impact in their communities.

During the launch on Friday, the Founder announced that Talent Mine School has already provided 52 children with fully-funded education since its inception.

The school boasts modern facilities and a team of experienced educators who provide a safe and supportive learning environment for children in underserved communities.

Aramide Kayode believes that every child deserves access to quality education, regardless of their socio-economic background. She stated, “We believe that education is the foundation for creating a better world, and we are committed to providing access to education for children in low-income communities.”

She stressed that Talent Mine School serves as an excellent example of how individuals can come together to create positive change in their communities. With its free school project, the organization is changing the narrative of access to quality education for children in Nigeria.

“As the school continues to grow and expand, its impact on the lives of children in underserved communities will continue to grow,” she added.

During his speech, the Zonal Education Officer, Mr Olugbenga Kikisuhu, represented by Mr. Sodiq Obafemi, emphasized that denying children their fundamental right to education would hinder the growth and advancement of any nation. He praised the school’s initiative, which is specifically designed for children in low-income communities, as an exceptionally commendable project that has never been witnessed in the area.

Mr. Sodiq commended the founder and her team for selecting Ota as the location for the project. He expressed his belief that the school’s presence would serve as another development marker for the community.

“It is heartwarming to see individuals come together to create something so impactful. The need for such schools cannot be overstated. Children from low-income communities often lack access to quality education due to financial constraints.”

“They are often forced to attend schools with poor infrastructure and inadequate resources, hindering their ability to learn and grow.”

“The Talent Mine School is different. It provides a safe and supportive environment for children to learn and thrive. The facilities are top-notch, and the teachers are highly qualified and dedicated to the success of their students,” he stressed.

Minister Oluwatosin Olawoyin, who represented Reverend Peter Ayo Alabi, shared his hopes and expectations for the school in the coming years and how he believes it will benefit the community at large.

Speaking at the launch, the cleric stated that the new development would have a positive impact not only on the children but also on their families and the community as a whole.

“With the support of the community and the blessings of the religious leaders, Talent Mine School is poised to make a positive impact in the community and create a brighter future for the children,” he said.

Parents in the community have expressed their gratitude for the opportunity to provide their children with quality education, citing the pivotal role Talent Mine Foundation has played in their children’s holistic development.

Mrs. Omolara Hassan, one of the parents, shared her hopes and expectations for the school in the coming years and how she believes it will benefit the community as a whole.

She shared her personal experience, stating that her child had been out of school for months due to their inability to afford the school fees. However, with the support of the Talent Mine Foundation, her child now has access to a 12-year-long education scholarship, and she expressed her confidence that the school would provide her child with the best education possible.

Hassan also highlighted the potential benefits of the Talent Mine School to the community, such as reducing the number of out-of-school children and providing access to quality education.

She, however, urged other members of the community to support the school’s mission and help build a brighter future for the children and society as a whole.

“This, in turn, will help reduce the level of poverty in the community and increase the number of educated individuals in the society,” she added.