APC condemns killing in Ekiti community

The All Progressives Congress(APC) in Ekiti has condemned the recent killing of two farmers in Isaba-Ekiti community in the state.

The party in a statement by its Caretaker Public Relations Officer Ade Ajayi on Sunday in Ado-Ekiti, condemned the hacking to death of the two farmers in their farms by unidentified assailants.

APC expressed displeasure at the development in spite of the state government’s efforts in combating insecurity in the state.

“There is no gainsaying in the fact that the present administration of Gov. Kayode Fayemi is doing everything possible to ensure safety of the lives of residents in the state.

“We condemn the activities of certain criminal elements in the state.

“It is regrettable that some miscreants decide to take the law into their own hands by perpetrating evils to truncate the peaceful atmosphere in the state.

“We at APC commiserate with the families of the two deceased persons at Isaba-Ekiti,” the party said.

It expressed hope that the perpetrators of the dastardly act would be fished out and brought to book

The party, however, charged security agents in the state to redouble efforts to ensure that innocent lives are protected in the cause of their daily tasks.

“Security agents should ensure that hoodlums that attempt to infiltrate into the state from our neighbouring communities are apprehended and brought to face the wrath of the law,” it stated.

The party wished that the prevailing peaceful atmosphere in the state was sustained, noting that is the only way the present administration would not be distracted.

