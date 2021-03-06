AlleH came from God – Sucrepapitoo

Kindly Share This Story:

Bonaventure Chukwuebuka Kamen, popularly known as Sucrepapitoo has just dropped his latest single AlleH.

The music project which is off his forthcoming coming EP was inspired by his unreserved appreciation to God.

According to Sucrepapitoo, “AlleH was coined from Hallelujah. I have so many reasons to thank God everyday. The song was an inspiration from God. I composed the song within few minutes because it was already playing in my head for days. AlleH is off my forthcoming Extended Play titled “WORTHY”. Presently, my team are working day and night to pick from over 100 songs that is in our library for the EP,” he squealed.

READ ALSO:

Speaking further on his genre of music, Sucrepapitoo stated that he is versatile and can switch to any that suits his flow.

“I work with inspiration, so I can do circular or gospel; they are all music. My fans should expect real music from me henceforth because I cut across most genre of music and sounds. ”

The fast rising musician who is not yet signed to any record label is looking forward to working with Sony music or DMW, “but in the meantime, my management (Ogidis concept) and I are doing a great job,” he added.

Kindly Share This Story: