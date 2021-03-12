Akeredolu restates his commitment to NYSC

Kindly Share This Story:

By Arogbonlo Israel

Governor Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu (SAN) of Ondo, has restated the commitment of his administration to National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in the State.

Akeredolu divulged this information when he received the newly appointed NYSC Ondo State Coordinator, Mrs. Victoria Nnenna Ani who was presented to the State Government on Thursday, March 11.

According to him, the NYSC remains a household name whose activities has gone beyond unifying the country but is playing pivotal roles in national development.

The celebral lawyer who was the National President of Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) between 2008 and 2009 opined that Nigerian youths should be encouraged to take up leadership and responsibility roles in governance.

His words; “I think the National Youth Service Corps is living up to expectations in these areas as more purposeful driven and focused Nigerian graduates are cutting their teeth in various leadership positions.

“The experience the corps members have during orientation courses is a launching pad that is propelling them to greatness as the contents of the three weeks induction training is geared towards making them better leadership material.”

The former NBA president who met his darling wife during the NYSC programme of 1978/79 service year confirmed that the Scheme has made him a foremost Nigerian.

He, however, tasked NYSC managers to encourage localisation of contents which will invariably “make us the toast of several nations”.

He also the advised the new Coordinator to liaise with the Office of the First Lady so that they can collaborate on the Girl-Child programme of Mrs. Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu.

Speaking shortly before, the State Coordinator, Mrs. Victoria Nnenna Ani congratulated the governor for the Swearing in Ceremony of his second term and prayed that the state will continue to enjoy the peace it is known for.

The State Coordinator lauded Arakunrin Akeredolu for the several programmes he initiated for youth development, an attestation of his love for Nigerian youths.

Mrs. Ani promised that NYSC in Ondo State under her watch will not relent to amplify Government’s programmes and activities meant to empower the youths.

Meanwhile, the outgoing State Coordinator, Mrs. Grace Akpabio who accompanied Mrs. Ani said that she would continue to remember the reception she enjoyed while in the State.

Vanguard News Nigeria

