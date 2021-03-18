Aguddah’s new works brings art to walls, spaces

Kindly Share This Story:

By Japhet Davidson

IT is going to be what can be described as an artistic explosion as one of Nigeria’s contemporary artist, Sylvester Aguddah opens his 2021 art season with a solo exhibition tagged My Art; your space. The exhibition which will afford the God taught artist, the opportunity to share his recent works is scheduled to hold at the Radisson Blu Hotel Ikeja from the 25th to 28th of March 2021.

According to the artist who confessed that he has always been a restless Artist right from his childhood, the exhibition will feature about 50 artworks that are rich in colour, with lovely African motives and patterns.

On the theme, Aguddah said, I use the phrase” my “Art; your space “most often when I display or share an Artwork. And it has really gained a lot of attention online. So I decided to use it for my this exhibition title and this being my first exhibition in 2021, I just felt it was the right title to give this exhibition use.

Also speaking about the theme, the curator, Ifeanyichukwu Oraemeka said, “this exhibition seeks to show the essence that the artist’s art brings to spaces and his new renditions of realistic and abstract collage and mixed media art. The artist’s art turns your bare and open spaces into a continually appealingly psycho-visual avenue for insight, inspiration, dialogue, fantasy, and many more.”

Speaking about the works he said, “with covid 19 and world currently under going lots of challenges and uncertainty, the only way I can stay positive is to explore more creative ideas. Creative minds are always looking for something new, engaging, exciting with great value. Moreover, collectors are ready and willing to pay for a good artwork with an excellent finishing. I feel walls and spaces without beautiful works of Art are like prisons so my artworks brings live to your space.”

The exhibition will feature the body of works from his recent discovery or new style of art, which is the use of broken frames, fabric and paint to produce works.

“I feel very fulfilled knowing I can transform waste to wealth. These broken frames are thrown away .But GOD opened my eyes to the beauty I can create with them. I am known as the African collage Artist, I started by making paper collage artworks over 30 years ago.

I work with different variety of papers and cardboards. In addition to my collage artworks I do spray paint on canvas, photoArt, wearable Art and now my latest discovery, broken frames.”

Continuing, he stated that, “I started by making 4 samples and sold all. In this exhibition My Art; your space, I will be sharing approximately 50 artworks and most of these works are rich in colour,with lovely African motives and patterns. I believe everyone loves art, knowingly or unknowingly. Different collectors with various interests. As a dynamic artist I work on a variety of art, so I believe that whoever comes around finds something they like.”

“My works are affordable and my primary objective is to have more works of mine in people’s spaces.

Good art sells itself and generates lots of referrals. My Art is a continuous journey and for every exhibition, l like to wow my audience with new works.

“Its not an easy task bringing ideas to life. But because my art is a gift from GOD and I call myself the GOD taught artist,most times I get new ideas easily and spend time experimenting. When this new concept is completed,I find it very fulfilling. Art is indeed a journey and always evolving. Change is the only constant thing, it allows you to do things differently and when done perfectly the outcome is always beautiful.”

