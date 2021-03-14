Again, UNN student commits suicide

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ikechukwu Odu

A 300 level student of Biochemistry Department, University of Nigeria Nsukka, UNN, identified as Daniel Mba, Friday night, plunged from the third-floor of a storey to end own life.

Vanguard gathered that the deceased, from Aninri Local Government Area of Enugu State, was caught cheating with his phone during one the ongoing examinations in his department, prompting a lecturer to tear his script few minutes to the end of the examination.

It was equally gathered that the said lecturer seized his phone and handed him a new script to start afresh.

Following the incident, it was learnt that the deceased left the examination hall and went to his lodge at Onuiyi, in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State where he jumped from a storey building around 11:34 pm after all the poisnous substances he injected into his body failed to produce immediate result.

When Vanguard visited the lodge where the incident took place, an occupant who identified herself as Nkechi Abo, disclosed that when the incident happened, they rushed to the deceased room where they discovered rat poison, bleach containers and syringes used by the deceased to end own life.

Another occupant, Christabel Opkara, told Vanguard that they alerted the caretaker of the lodge when they discovered the naked body of the deceased struggling for life after jumping from the third floor, adding that he was rushed to the Bishop Shanahan Hospital, Nsukka where he died later in the early hours of Saturday.

The caretaker of the lodge who pleaded for anonymity disclosed that he reported the incident to the police after every attempt to revive him failed in the hospital.

He also said “A friend who stayed with him when he regained consciousness in the hospital said he complained of frustration with his last examination ecounter and financial hardship. He told him that his family was not giving him enough money for upkeep. He said he was bitter that the lecturer also seized his phone.

“When I rushed to the lodge, I saw him on the floor clutching a kitchen knife. We immediately rushed him to the hospital and he was given immediate medical attention.

“We later returned to his room where we discovered rat poison and bleach. We also saw syringes on the floor. We also saw a rope tied to his ceiling fan.

“He is a loner because I have not seen him with any friend since he parked into the lodge. I was surprised that one girl who identified herself as Scholastica showed up as his girlfriend. I think he must have been suffering depression silently.”

Recall that Akachi Emmanuel Ugwuoke, the Muse Editor, Department of English and Literary Studies, UNN who was 21-year-old also committed suicide by drinking sniper in May, 2019.

