Abramovich sets sight on Dortmund’s Haaland this summer

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is ready to make Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Braut Haaland his primary target this summer.

The Norwegian sensation has been heavily linked with a move away from the Bundesliga, with the Blues along with Manchester City, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Barcelona all believed to be interested in his services. Chelsea are determined to sign Haaland this summer ahead of their European rivals, and Abramovich has told head coach Thomas Tuchel that the club will make a strong push for the 20-year-old if they qualify for the Champions League.

The youngster is understood to have a release clause in his current contract worth around £65m, which can be triggered in June 2022. However, the Blues hope to steal a march on their rivals by going for Haaland this summer and are prepared to make an offer that Dortmund would find difficult to refuse.

The German outfit would likely ask for around £100m this summer if they are prepared to sell the striker, who only joined the club in January 2020.

Haaland has made 30 appearances in all competitions so far this campaign, scoring 31 goals and providing eight assists.

Vanguard News Nigeria

