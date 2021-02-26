YabaTech says modalities underway for post — UTME

Kindly Share This Story:

Yaba College of Technology (YabaTech) says plans are underway for the institution’s examinations committee to meet and unveil modalities for its post-Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The institution’s Deputy Registrar, Mr Joe Ejiofor, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Lagos.

According to him, the step is necessary to ease the worries of candidates and other stakeholders seeking admission for the 2020/2021 academic session in the college.

Ejiofor said that academic activities for the undergraduates were already in progress, as lectures were being held virtually, in compliance with the COVID-19 safety protocols.

“A number of candidates have applied for admission to run courses of their choice here in YabaTech, unfortunately, their hope is hanging in the balance because of the post-UTME.

“It is on that note that we are proposing for the admissions committee to meet, discuss and come up with measures through which the candidates can sit for the post-UTME.

“And for our undergraduates, lecturers are taking advantage of the virtual platform to run their classes since the outbreak of COVID-19 and the ‘stay at home’ order by the government,” Ejiofor added.

He said that the outcome and resolution of the examination committee would be made official online while urging the candidates to do the needful while waiting for their post- UTME.

Ejiofor, who is also the Head of Corporate Affairs of the institution, noted that the institution would give priority to COVID-19 precautionary measures and observe government directives in its approach to the post-UTME.

Vanguard News Nigeria

