Kindly Share This Story:

For Cyprus based Nigerian rapper, Iwunor Anselm Chibuzor a.k.a Rich Plug, he desires to collaborate with Wizkid and Burna Boy.

According to him:” It is my dream to collaborate with Wizkid and Burna Boy and I know i have what it takes. Wizkid and Burna Boy motivate me to be my best. I find peace, comfort and fun in their way of singing, they motivate me to do greater things and put in my best.”

The artiste who attended Trinity Secondary School in Onitsha Anambra State, Nigeria is currently studying for Bachelor in Business Administration in Cyprus. Asked the inspiration behind his groovy song, ‘Olu’, he said:”

My new song, ‘Olu’ is inspired by the events and occurrences around me. The happenings in Nigeria and what I have been through. I plan to shoot a nice music video for the song. I plan on making it very creative,but that will be after the remix has been done”.

Rich Plug also stated that inspite of the huge competition in the Nigerian music industry, he is here to stay,

“I am here to stay and write my name in gold. I believe i will get to the top. It’s just a matter of time. I am focused, talented and creative. I just want to be great for real, so I know I will have to put more effort into what I want. I don’t see anyone as competition”.

READ ALSO:

With the influx of the baby mama trend in the entertainment industry, Rich Plug has averred that he doesn’t plan to have a baby mama for now.

“At the moment, I don’t have a baby mama. I can’t guarantee that I won’t have one. I will just stick to what the future holds”.

Rich Plug also added that though he believes in marriage, it pays to do it with the one you love.

“I believe that marriage should come with peace of mind. It pays to do it with someone you love who loves you in return”.

Kindly Share This Story: