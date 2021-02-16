We maintained zero tolerance for cultism, drug abuse, prostitution, other anti-social behaviour — Elizade VC

Kindly Share This Story:

Dayo Johnson, Akure.

The Vice-Chancellor of the Elizade University, Ilara-Mokin, Ondo State, Prof. Olukayode Amund, has told the 435 newly-matriculated students that the institution would not tolerate hooliganism, drug abuse, stealing, prostitution and indecent conduct.

Speaking at the 9th matriculation ceremony of the institution, Prof Amund said that we “maintained zero tolerance for all forms of anti-social behaviour such as cultism, hooliganism, drug abuse, stealing, prostitution and indecent conduct.

” The university management would not hesitate to deal with recalcitrant offenders within the ambit of the university regulations.

“You are enjoined to pursue your academic studies with necessary vigour and commitment. You should shun examination misconduct and other deviant practices.

“You are urged to be modest and decent in your dressing, respect your lecturers who are your parents “in loco” and

adhere strictly to the rules and regulations that have been articulated in the Students’ Information Handbook.

” The University has enjoyed relative peace since inception and you are advised to keep religiously to your matriculation oaths and stay away from any activity that will constitute a threat to peace and tranquillity of this noble institution of learning, as any violation of extant rules and regulations, shall receive appropriate sanctions.

z”The distance between Matriculation and Convocation is quite wide and it is important the journey ends successfully.

For this to happen, you need to attend your lectures, carry out your assignments, shun deviant behaviour and other vices that could expose you and other students to grave danger

The Vice-Chancellor urged the newly-matriculated students to utilize the opportunities available during their academic sojourn to the fullest.

He said that the institution is equipped with the necessary resources and facilities to assist them in realizing their ambition.

According to him, the fresher students were admitted into the institution’s four faculties of Law, Engineering, Basic and Applied Sciences and Humanities, Social and Management Sciences, Prof. Amund disclosed that the University hopes to kick-start the Faculty of Environmental Sciences with three programmes in Architecture, Quantity Surveying and Estate Management as well as the Postgraduate School in the 2020/21 academic year

“We have remained focused on our vision and mission and committed to the aspirations and values of the Founder.

“Our guiding principle is to make a meaningful impact on the developmental needs of the nation through the provision of quality University education. It is to this effect that we have invested heavily in a robust ICT infrastructure to

propel our virtual learning endeavours.

