LASU bans part-time students from unionism

The Lagos State University (LASU) has prohibited the School of Part-Time Studies (SPTS) students from engaging in or belonging to any form of unionism in the institution.

The Director, SPTS, Prof. Oluwatobi Pemede, gave the warning during his address at the 2025/2026 matriculation ceremony of the students at the Femi Gbajabiamila Hall, LASU main campus, Ojo.

The director was represented at the event by the Assistant Director, SPTS, Dr Oluwaseun Babalola.

Pemede said the institution would not condone any act of misconduct from them.

“Dear matriculants, I must offer a word of caution, please note that LASU will not condone any act of misconduct.

“Should you find yourself caught in a web of misconduct, you must be ready to face the consequences alone, for this great institution is our pride, both within Nigeria and beyond her shores.

“Permit me to remind you to review your admission letter carefully. I quote: “You are equally warned that student unionism is prohibited for this category of programme.

“Let this serve as a clear reminder of the standards expected of you,” he said.

He assured the matriculating students that LASU would continue to offer more than academic excellence for personal growth and networking.

“As you embark upon this academic journey, it is pertinent to note that university life offers far more than academic excellence alone.

“It is, indeed, a journey of personal growth, networking, exploration and discovery.

“Embrace the opportunities in our citadel of learning which will eventually shape your future.

“Now that you have become members of the university community, it is your responsibility to embrace challenges, ask questions, and pursue knowledge with focus,” he said.

He advised them to build meaningful relationships with the lecturers, colleagues, and the wider community.

“Note that learning in the university is not all that easy. The academic activities may sometimes stretch you beyond your comfort zone.

“I implore you to build meaningful relationships with your lecturers, colleagues, and the wider community.

“Both academic and non-academic staff members are committed to guide you appropriately; however, you are the architect of your success and this greatly depends on your dedication, curiosity and academic prowess,” he said.

The director who said that the SPTS had admitted students into five faculties and 17 departments, added that they recently added two more programmes to make it 17.

“When I came on board as Director, there were already 15 programmes under the SPTS. I am pleased to inform you that, as of today, the number of programmes has increased from 15 to 17.

“The additional programmes are Philosophy and Music.

“This steady expansion is a testament to the visionary leadership of our Vice-Chancellor and the commitment of the university management to broadening academic opportunities for learners in the part-time scheme,” he said.

Earlier, the Vice Chancellor (VC), Prof. Ibiyemi Olayinka-Bello, who declared the matriculation ceremony open, rejoiced and congratulated the students, saying they were fortunate to be offered admission into the reputable institution.

The VC was represented by Prof. Adigun Lawal, Professor of Industrial Organisational Psychology in the Department of Psychology, Faculty of Social Sciences, Lagos State University.

“I also congratulate your parents, guardians, family members and well-wishers for their effort towards ensuring that you fulfil your dreams of having a qualitative education.

“As I said at your orientation programme, your welfare is top priority, we will not relent in our efforts to ensure that your learning environment remains conducive and competitive for learning.

“Please be assured that your security in and around the university is paramount to the school management.

“Hence, we have put in place adequate security measures and I plead with you to report any suspicious activities to the university authority for immediate response,” she said.

She urged the students to take advantage of every resource available to them to engage with their peers.

“As young men and women desirous of a brighter future, it is expected that you abide with the rules and regulations of the university and be committed to your studies.

“Be regular in attending lectures, carry out all your assignments, shun deviant behaviours, avoid indecent dressing, and carefully select your friends because bad friends destroy good habits.

“The university has zero tolerance for cultism, avoid examination malpractices, do away with corruption, hooliganism and other vices that can expose you to danger.

“Those found culpable will be dealt with in line with our disciplinary mechanisms,” she said.

She also stressed that the university had zero tolerance for sexual and gender based violence.

“This informed our decision to establish the Directorate of Response and Prevention of Sexual and Gender based violence.

“Do not keep silent when you are harassed or assaulted in any manner. If you see something, say something.

“Show respect to your colleagues and staff in the university to make your stay successful and productive.

“Work hard, stay true to your goals, and never lose sight of your dreams,” she said.

(NAN)