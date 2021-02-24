Uzodinma now Igbo saboteur — MASSOB

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dennis Agbo

The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, branded Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo state as an Igbo saboteur following his deployment of milliary on the Eastern Security Network, ESN.

The Biafra self-determination progenitor group however condemned the attack, on Tuesday, of the police station in Aba Abia state, describing the attack as a handiwork of cultists.

MASSOB Director of Information, Samuel Edeson in a statement on Wednesday condemned what he said was Adolph Hitler’s style of administration of Governor Hope Uzodinma in Imo state.

“His uncontrollable and amature utterances shows his inability and inactiveness in the governance of Imo State.

“Governor Hope Uzodinma claiming that he invited the Nigeria fulanistic army to destroy our villages in Orlu province in the disguise of searching for members of pro-Biafra agitators shows that the governor of Imo State has joined the league of Igbo political saboteurs and enemies,” MASSOB said.

The group said it was highly disappointed on Governor Uzodinma’s utterances against his own people, noting that It is very unfortunate that a sitting governor in Igbo land will descend so lowly and inferior in defence of his people because of political allegiance to the Arewa caliphate.

MASSOB also condemned the burning down of Abayi police station, killing of some policemen and looting of their armoury at Aba.

“We can never condone or support evil in our land. This is the handiwork of cultist boys who always terrorize society. They are being sponsored by enemies of Ndigbo.

“They want to create artificial tension in Igbo land and erroneous impression that Aba city is not stable for economic stability. Abia State has rated the best third state for foreign investment and economic stability in Nigeria” Edeson concluded.

