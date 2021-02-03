Breaking News
Under-20 world rugby championship cancelled for second year straight

The men’s under-20 rugby world championship scheduled for Italy in June and July “will not take place this year because of the current impact of the Covid-19 pandemic,” World Rugby announced on Wednesday.

Italy had also been scheduled to host the tournament last year before it was cancelled.

“The decision was taken in consultation with the potential hosts and participating federations, taking into account all aspects from the financial impact to the consequences on the health of the players,” said the statement.

“World Rugby is currently working with regions and federations to identify regional competitions that can be held in a safe environment, reflecting the international federation’s ambition to develop high-level competition models for future rugby stars,” the statement continued.

