Two APC lawmakers resign membership, defect to PDP in Edo

BY GABRIEL ENOGHOLASE

TWO All Progressives Congress (APC) members in the Edo House of Assembly have resigned from the party and defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The two lawmakers are the former Deputy Speaker of the house and member representing Akoko-Edo 1, Mr. Yekini Idaiye and the member representing Orhionmwon East Constituency, Mr. Nosayaba Okunbor.

The Speaker, Marcus Onobun read their letters of resignation from APC on the floor of the house today in Benin.

The resignation letter by Yekini Idaiye reads: “May I use this medium to inform you of my resignation as a member of APC.

“I took this decision because of internal crisis in the party from my ward to the local government level which led to the factions in the party for some time now.

“It is on this note I have decided to resign my membership of the APC and officially defect to the PDP,”.

The resignation letter by Nosayaba Okunbor reads that: “this is to formally inform you of my decision to resign membership of APC.

“This decision is sequel to the division within the party which has become intractable.

“I have made strenuous efforts to ensure that this division within the party is reconciled in line with the provision of party’s constitution,

“But to no avail as the leadership of the party has simply refused to allow the issues involved to be adjudicated upon.

“Consequently, I have no other option than to resign my membership as a lean Liberty they say is better than fat slavery,”

Onobun welcomed the lawmakers to the PDP and commended their desire to work with the state governor in making Edo great again.

The defection of the two lawmakers has brought the number of PDP lawmakers to nine with only one APC lawmaker in the 10-man House of Assembly.

Meanwhile, the House has adopted a resolution calling on the State Commissioner of Police and other relevant security agencies to address the menace of armed hoodlums unleashing terror in Orhionmwon, Esan west and other parts of the state.

The House also adopted a business calendar of 65 sitting days for the third quarter, second session starting from February 1to April 30, 2021.

