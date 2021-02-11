Kindly Share This Story:

Florence “Cuppy” Otedola (DJ Cuppy) pulled off her maiden Gold Dust conference with panache, which made the two-hour virtual conference a gala of sort.

The event, Cuppy Foundation’s follow-up on its 2019 Gold Gala, was to raise awareness on the Foundation’s work and celebrate projects it supported, in partnership with Save the Children in Nigeria.

Anchored by DJ Cuppy herself, the event showcased the charity projects supported by the Cuppy Foundation, especially in Adamawa, Borno and Katsina states.

Also, the nutritional, educational, and health impact of COVID-19 on children in Nigeria, how the Cuppy Foundation and Save the Children are helping, and projects they will undertake in protecting and supporting children this year were discussed.

READ ALSO:

There was also a panel discussion. But the high point of the conference was when Anthony Olumide Kupe made a presentation on his achievements.

Kupe, the physically-challenged Founder of Kupe Foundation and an ambassador of Cuppy Foundation, said he had been feeding no fewer than 50 physically-challenged persons.

Kupe’s very emotional presentation ushered in the wrap-up: a 30-minute long electric performance by DJ Cuppy, her energetic dancers and seductive instrumentalists.

Other speakers and testifiers at the conference were Maryam Ahmed, Youth Ambassador, Save The Children Nigeria; Maryam Farooqi, Philanthropy Manager, Africa & New Markets; Kevin Watkins, CEO, Save the Children UK; Dr Adaeze Oramalu, Senior Nutrition Adviser, Save The Children Nigeria, and Chichi Ogbonnaya of Women at Risk International Foundation, WARIF.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: